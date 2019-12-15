Rainbow Warrior basketball returns home to face Samford

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will play its first game in over a week when it takes on Samford on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors (6-3) most recently played at No. 10 Oregon on Dec. 7, where the ‘Bows and Ducks were tied at halftime before UO eventually pulled away 89-64.

Sunday afternoon’s contest against Samford is the first home game for UH since Dec. 1 and final game before the annual Diamond Head Classic, which starts on Dec. 22.

Eddie Stansberry leads the ‘Bows with 19.3 points per game, making 45.2 percent of his 3-pointers and 88.6 percent of his free throws.

The ‘Bows and Bulldogs (6-5) are set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center after the conclusion of the UH women’s basketball team’s 1 p.m. game against Hope International.