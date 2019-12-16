Rainbow Warrior basketball catches hot hand in 94-73 win over Samford

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior basketball team had its highest point total in more than two seasons in a 94-73 win over Samford on Sunday night.

Five different players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 7-3 overall heading into the Diamond Head Classic, which begins on Dec. 22.

Eddie Stansberry had a game-high 23 points to lead the ‘Bows on 7-for-19 shooting. Senior Zigmars Raimo had an all-around performance of 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven points.

Josh Sharkey had a team-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (6-6).

The Rainbow Warriors will now shift their attention to UTEP, their opening round opponent in the DHC. Tipoff between the ‘Bows and Miners is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.