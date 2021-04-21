Rainbow Wahine water polo will honor three seniors during last home series this weekend

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i water polo team will host its last home series for the season at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex against UC Davis on April 23-24. The first matchup on Friday will count towards Big West Conference while the second on Senior Saturday will be a non-conference game.

The Rainbow Wahine (7-1, 2-1 Big West) currently sit in second place in the Big West Conference and UC Davis (11-5, 2-2 Big West) is one game back in third .

The ‘Bows hold an overall record of 24-6 and 5-2 at home with the Aggies as they look to continue a 17 game win streak over UC Davis.

On Saturday, Hawai’i will honor goalie Danielle Brown , attacker Mhairi Nurthen , and utility Carmen Baringo . All three Wahine not only making their marks in the pool but also in the classroom as they all earned UH Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Brown completed last season with a career-high of 10 saves and allowed just one game against Ottawa-Arizona. Nurthen is majoring in mechanical engineering and has appeared in several games in her time at UH.

Baringo has been a force to be reckoned with during her time as a ‘Bow. The Madrid native was named to the All-Big West All-Freshman team. In her second season, Baringo played in all 24 games and was named academic All-Big West. Last season, Baringo recorded the fifth-most goals and points on the team (16).

Hawai’i looks to continue its seven-game win streak and 4-0 home record this season. First sprint takes place on Friday, April 23 at 6 pm HT at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.