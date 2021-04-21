Rainbow Wahine water polo will honor three seniors during last home series this weekend

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i water polo team will host its last home series for the season at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex against UC Davis on April 23-24. The first matchup on Friday will count towards Big West Conference while the second on Senior Saturday will be a non-conference game.
The Rainbow Wahine (7-1, 2-1 Big West) currently sit in second place in the Big West Conference and UC Davis (11-5, 2-2 Big West) is one game back in third .
The ‘Bows hold an overall record of 24-6 and 5-2 at home with the Aggies as they look to continue a 17 game win streak over UC Davis.
On Saturday, Hawai’i will honor goalie Danielle Brown, attacker Mhairi Nurthen, and utility Carmen Baringo. All three Wahine not only making their marks in the pool but also in the classroom as they all earned UH Scholar-Athlete Awards.
Brown completed last season with a career-high of 10 saves and allowed just one game against Ottawa-Arizona. Nurthen is majoring in mechanical engineering and has appeared in several games in her time at UH.
Baringo has been a force to be reckoned with during her time as a ‘Bow. The Madrid native was named to the All-Big West All-Freshman team. In her second season, Baringo played in all 24 games and was named academic All-Big West. Last season, Baringo recorded the fifth-most goals and points on the team (16).
Hawai’i looks to continue its seven-game win streak and 4-0 home record this season. First sprint takes place on Friday, April 23 at 6 pm HT at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.