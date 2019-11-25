Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays at No. 18 in latest AVCA poll

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team remained at No. 18 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

The Rainbow Wahine (24-3, 14-2 Big West) clinched their first outright conference title since 2016 with sweeps over CSUN and Long Beach State last weekend. The Saturday night matchup with The Beach was also the first sellout at the Stan Sheriff Center for a Wahine volleyball game since 2013.

Following its win over then top-ranked Texas last week, Baylor is the new No. 1 team.

However, Hawaii did move up a spot from No. 12 to No. 11 in the NCAA RPI rankings. The ‘Bows are idle this week and await their NCAA tournament fate on Sunday, Dec. 1.

UH is in the running to host an NCAA subregional and will get to do so if it is deemed one of the top 16 teams in the country by the NCAA tournament selection committee on Sunday.