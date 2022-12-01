STANFORD, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (22-6, 19-1 Big West) enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament riding a season-long 12-match win streak after clinching their third-straight Big West title and the automatic NCAA bid with a come-from-behind, five set win at conference rival UC Santa Barbara last Friday, 23-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 15-11. The win propelled the Rainbow Wahine into the NCAA Championship. Hawai’i has won 20 of its last 21 matches and their 12-straight wins was the longest in the Big West this season.

HAWAI’I VS. LSU TIGERS (15-13, 9-9 SEC)Series history: UH, 3-0

Last meeting: Oct. 24, 2003

Head Coach: Tonya Johnson (First season)

Last week, the Tigers dropped a pair of home matches to Georgia to close out the regular season

Coach Johnson has led LSU to eight-straight and 15 total NCAA tourney appearances

Six LSU players have recorded over 100+ kills this year, led by Sanaa Dotson who has put down a team-high 411 kills and 3.76 kill/set.

Anita Anwusi has been in on a team-best 206 kills while putting down 126 kills

Josi Vondran has issued a team-high 699 assists and has also had 101 kills

#1 Seed STANFORD CARDINAL (24-4, 19-1 PAC-12)Series History: 19-13

Last meeting: Aug. 26, 2012 (W, 3-1)

NCAA Record vs. Stanford: 3-3

Head Cocah: Kevin Hambly (Sixth Season)

PEPPERDINE WAVES (19-10, 10-8 WCC)Series History: 30-4

Last meeting: Nov. 6, 2018 (L, 1-3)

NCAA Record vs. Pepperdine: 3-0

Head Coach: Scott Wong (Eighth Season)

HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOVERALL RECORD: 108-35 (Fifth Season)

RECORD AT HAWAI’I: Same

BIG WEST RECORD: 79-9 (Fifth Season

NCAA TOURNAMENT RECORD: 3-4

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow record her 100th career win at UC Davis in UH’s five-set win over the Aggies on Oct. 29, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9.

record her 100th career win at UC Davis in UH’s five-set win over the Aggies on Oct. 29, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9. Ah Mow, who was a two-time first team All-America setter for Hawai’i under legendary head coach Dave Shoji, took over the program in 2017 after Shoji retired as the most winningest coach in NCAA history. Ah Mow, who was the captain on three USA Volleyball Olympic Teams, returned after retiring from her playing career she returned to Hawai’i and served as an assistant coach to Shoji from 2-11-15.

Ah Mow is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). She has recorded a 75-9 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles.

Ah Mow has guided Hawai’i to five-consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. In 2017 & ’18, UH received at-large bids. But the ‘Bows have won the last three-straight Big West titles to secure the conference’s automatic bid. This is UH’s 29th-straight and 40th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT…

UH came from behind to capture its third-straight and 11th overall Big West title with a five set win at UC Santa Barbara, 23-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 15-11). Four Rainbow Wahine put down double-digit kills led by Amber Igiede and Riley Wagoner who had 18 apiece. Wagoner and Kate Lang both tied their career-highs with 17 digs each while liberon Tayli Ikenaga added 13.

and who had 18 apiece. Wagoner and both tied their career-highs with 17 digs each while liberon added 13. Igiede hit .417 (18-3-36) for her 16th match hitting over .400 this season. She tied UCSB’s Nia Correal with a match-high five blocks.

Wagoner had a banner night, tallying her seventh double-double with 18 kills while a career-high tying 17 digs. She recorded her 18th matches with 10+ kills and 13th with double-figure digs.

Lang also had a career-high night, posting her eight double-double tying her season high with 55 assists while tying her career-high with 17 digs. Lang added a career-best six kills, was in on two blocks and two service aces to fill her stat line for the match.

Hawai’i then extended their season-long win streak to 12 with a 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-9 win at CSUN to conclude the regular season. The 19 BW wins is the most in conference history after the league expanded to 20 matches in 2021 with the addition of CSU Bakersfield and UC San Diego.

Igiede was everywhere, putting down a match-high 19 kills while hitting .607 (19-2-28). She dealt out a career-high four service aces to go with six digs and six blocks. It is the third time this year that she has hit over .600 and has had 10+ kills in 26 of 28 total games. She took control of the fourth set early, accounting for six of UH’s first nine points in the frame with five kills plus a service ace. She ended in the fourth set alone tallying six kills on seven errorless swings for a .857 hitting percentage with four digs, a block and two service aces–including a walk-off ace to end the match.

Alexander lifted UH with 12 kills and was in on a career-high 6.0 blocks—including two block solos which is also a career-high. It marked her 15th double-digit kill match overall, and her third in last four. For the weekend, Alexander buried 28 kills while hitting .306 against UCSB and CSUN

WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS

In the eighth RPI of the season, UH rose a spot to No. 36 after notching road wins over UC Santa Barbara and CSUN. Long Beach State finished 2022 at No. 82 while UCSB ended at 92. Coming in at 103 was UC Irvine while UC Irvine ended up at 103.

Six of UH’s seven pre-season opponents are all in the top 75 in this week’s RPI – Pitt-3, San Diego-6, USC-25, Texas State-43, UCLA-58, Texas A&M-75

Nationally, Hawai’i as a team is ranked in the Top 40 and led The Big West in four categories Assists/Set: NCAA Rank No. 39 (12.77) Hitting Percentage: NCAA Rank No. 26 (.267) Kills/Set: NCAA Rank No. 29 (13.85) W-L %: NCAA Rank No. 32 (.786)



Indidually, Hawai’i’s Igiede and Lang are amongst the nation’s elite

– Amber Igiede Hitting %: NCAA Rank – No. 4 (.439) / Big West Rank No. 1 Points/Set: NCAA Rank – No. 19 (4.90) / Big West Rank No. 1 Kills/Set: NCAA Rank – No. 79 (3.79) / Big West Rank No. 2 Blocks/Set: NCAA Rank – No. 33 (1.31) / Big West Rank No. 2

Kate Lang Total Assists: NCAA Rank – No. 70 (1,055) / Big West Rank No. 3 Assists/Set: NCAA Rank – No. 51 (10.24) / Big West Rank No. 2



