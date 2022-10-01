The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team secured their fifth straight win, and fourth straight to begin Big West, after taking down Long Beach State on Saturday.

Rainbow Wahine offense was led by a trio of attackers. Riley Wagoner, Amber Igiede, and Caylen Alexander all finished the match with 10+ kills. UH won the first two sets before having their 14-set win streak snapped by the Beach Women in the 3rd, before finishing out their rivals in the next game with a smothering wall.

Wahine had six blocks in the fourth which more than doubled the first two sets combined. They finished with 10 total blocks on the night.

Hawai’i improves to 7-5 on the season. They host UC Irvine next Friday at SimpliFi Arena. First serve is at 7 pm.