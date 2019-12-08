Rainbow Wahine volleyball advances to Sweet 16 with win over San Diego

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team advanced to the NCAA round of 16 with a 25-23, 25-21, 25- win over San Diego on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Wahine, who improved to 26-3 overall on the season, also advance to the NCAA Sweet 16. The ‘Bows will take on No. 5 seed Nebraska in Madison, Wisconsin next week for a spot in the Elite 8.

Hawaii and San Deigo (25-6) played each other start the season on Aug. 30, and the Wahine pulled out a five-set win. Saturday’s contest was tightly contested but didn’t last beyond the minimum three sets.

Freshman Hanna Hellvig led the way for UH with 11 kills, while McKenna Ross added 10. For San Diego, Grace Frohling and Katie Lukes had 10 kills apiece.