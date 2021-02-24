Rainbow Wahine Swim and Dive earn 5th straight MPSF Championship last week

Rainbows Wahine @HawaiiSwimDive captured their 5th straight MPSF championship over the weekend. Head Coach Elliot Ptasnik says this one is sweeter given the circumstances, adding the momentum between races was vital to the 🏆 #GoBows @HawaiiAthletics



— Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 24, 2021

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Hawai’i women’s swim and dive team has been crowned MPSF Champions.



The Rainbow Wahine held the lead going into the morning and followed through on the final day of competition at the Cal Poly Anderson Aquatic Center with a 794.50-727.50 advantage over second-place BYU.



“We controlled the entire morning in and out of the water,” said head coach Elliot Ptasnik . “We were a loud and rowdy bunch, cheering each other on and pushing each other to close it out. Things got a little close after the mile swim, but this team came together and had a very strong day to come out on top.”



The ‘Bows picked up two individual championships as senior Anna Kotonen won the 100 free at 49.85, and sophomore Anna Friedrich claimed the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:57.72.



What made the difference on the day was the team contributions to the scoreboard as UH added two additional top-three finishes. Including junior Katie Strachan placing second in the 200 breast, and fellow junior Jordyn Ryan finishing in third of the 200 fly. In the 200 back event, the ‘Bows had four finishes in the eight slots.



Capping off the day and the week-long championship event was the 400 freestyle. UH placed second with a team of Kotonen and Friedrich, partnering with senior Lucia Lassman and sophomore Gabrielle Williams .



Up next for UH will be the NCAA Zone E meet for the diving squad to and waiting to see how the field for the NCAA Championships shape up in the coming days.