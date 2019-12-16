Rainbow Wahine rout Hope International

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team improved to 6-5 on Sunday afternoon with a 86-49 win over Hope International.

Freshman Kasey Neubert had a team-high 22 points for the Rainbow Wahine after going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Courtney Middap added 10 assists and had nine points, just one short of a double-double.

Maryknoll alum Dakota Viena led Hope International with 22 points and six rebounds.

The Rainbow Wahine now head to the road to face Idaho on Dec. 21. Tipoff is set for noon HST.