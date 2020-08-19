Rainbow Wahine Freshman Guard, MeiLani Mcbee, adjusting to college and basketball amidst the pandemic.

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team workouts were suspended on Tuesday after a team member tested positive for Covid-19. It’s the 2nd positive test out of over 300 conducted by the University of Hawaii Athletic department in the last few weeks. Student-Athletes are adapting to the new protocols and changes in place to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Freshman players are experiencing unique situations no one would have imagined a year ago.

“Campus is closed, so it’s kind of hard to do things. Everything is about a 10-15 minute walk, so we mainly just hang out in the dorms and chill,” Rainbow Wahine guard, MeiLani McBee, told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida prior to suspension of training, “What helps too is that, being online will probably be easier than in class. You won’t miss out on as much, especially during basketball season.”

McBee comes to U.H. after leading Kennewick High School in Washington to its first state tournament appearance in 17 years. The accomplishment was nearly missed when she hyper extended her elbow in a game leading up to the tournament, but she would not let her high school career end because of injury. She played in the opening round game versus the eventual state champions, Garfield, scoring 13 points.

“Right now my elbow is fully healed there is no problems. Knowing that we have a strong team building and improving everyday has me excited for this year, or whatever happens in the future. I’m really excited.”

Transitioning to college wasn’t easy before the Coronavirus pandemic, but it’s even more difficult now due to the uncertainty each day brings. Thankfully, when MeiLani arrived on O’ahu in July, she already had a support system in place to lean on.

“I have family down here, so knowing I have family down here calmed me down. Other than that, the team has been so welcoming and I feel like we’ve already clicked. The chemistry is already there, especially on practice. It’s very more humid than the Tri-Cities. I sweat all the time. I have fans in my room, but it’s more about the island vibes. You go where ever the wave takes you and that’s how I roll.”

On the court, the changes continues. No longer a go-to player like back home in Kennewick, MeiLani must prove herself to Coach Beeman and her staff. The 5’10 guard is more than up to the challenge. She knows she must learn as much as possible from the veterans on the team, so that when her time comes, she’s ready for the opportunity.

“I’m kind of use to it. I like to be humble. I don’t like to talk about myself in that situation. The team builds off one another. The way we handle situations in practice. We all just get along and make mistakes together. We learn as a group. I just like to pinpoint the details they are fluent in and I try to be as fluent as well, obviously I’m not quite there yet, but I got four years to learn.”