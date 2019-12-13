Rainbow Wahine eliminated with sweep to Nebraska

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team saw its season end in the Sweet 16 with a 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 to Nebraska on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine end their 2019 season at 26-4 after advancing to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2015.

Brooke Van Sickle led Hawaii with 14 kills, while Lexi Sun had 14 of her own for the Cornhuskers. Sun also finished one dig shy of a double-double with nine.

The Cornhuskers (28-4) seized momentum after taking a back-and-forth first set. Nebraska didn’t lead until 17-16 in the set, but rallied back from facing set point at 24-23.

Nebraska was in control of sets two and three as the Wahine kept both close but never truly threatened. The Cornhuskers will now face Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon for a spot in the Final 4.