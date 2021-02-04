Rainbow Wahine begin 4-game road trip this weekend at Cal Poly

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai‘i women’s basketball team goes back on the road to continue conference play with a stop at Cal Poly for afternoon matchups set for Friday and Saturday.

Game 8 & 9

Who: Hawai’i @ Cal Poly

When: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 & Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. HT- both days

Where: San Luis Obispo, Calif., Mott Athletics Center

Television: None

Streaming Video: Bigwest.TV

Radio: None

Audio Webcast: None

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Head coach Laura Beeman is in her ninth season at UH (136-119). Faith Mimnaugh (315-363) is in her twenty fourth season at Cal Poly.

Series Information: UH leads 11-10.

Game Sponsors: Friday- Raising Canes, Saturday- Hawai‘i Pacific Health

Game Story Lines

• UH is coming off an odd week where Saturday’s game at UC Irvine was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, followed by a change in schedule. Initially, the ‘Bows were set to host UC San Diego, but both programs mutually agreed to cancel the series for Feb. 5th and 6th. UH and Cal Poly decided to make up their originally schedule series from Dec. 27th and 28th for this Friday and Saturday with the unexpected open date.

• The last time UH was on the court was Friday, Jan. 29th, at UC Irvine. The ‘Bows fell short to the Anteaters 82-68. Senior Amy Atwell led the team in scoring with 16 points, while senior Jadyn Alexander, sophomore Kasey Neubert, and freshman Kelsie Imai tallied double figures in the scoring column.

• Against the Anteaters, the ‘Bows played a relatively good game offensively. UH hit 42% from the field and 95% from the free-throw line while outrebounding the home squad 37 to 26. The difference in the game was the UCI offensive attack and UH turnovers. The Anteaters shot 51.6% from the floor, nearly matching the highest point total given up by the ‘Bows this season at 82 points, while UH turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 28 points off turnovers.

• Throughout seven games, UH has experimented with four different lineups, expanding from injury issues as well as mixing and matching. In the last three games, UH has stuck with Atwell, Alexander, Neubert, Imai, and redshirt freshman Olivia Davies. To date, the lineup has gone 2-1, sweeping Cal State Fullerton in mid-January.

• Turnovers have plagued UH throughout the season as the ‘Bows have committed 20 or more in four of seven games. Three of those four UH has lost, with the only win coming against UH Hilo.

• Most recently, the series between UH and Cal Poly has gone the way of the ‘Bows as they’ve won four straight. The Mustangs’ last knocked off the ‘Bows during the 2017-18 season in a season sweep.