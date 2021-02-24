Rainbow Wahine basketball use bye week to reset ahead final four regular season games, starting with Long Beach State

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball is in the final stretch of games before the Big West Conference, with the regular season’s final road trip this Friday and Saturday at Long Beach State.
|HAWAI’I (5-6, 4-5) vs LONG BEACH STATE (11-5, 10-4)
|Date | Time
|Friday Feb. 26, 2 p.m. HT and Saturday Feb. 27, 2 p.m. HT
|Location
|Long Beach, Calif. – Walter Pyramid
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|Friday- BigWest.TV | Saturday- BigWest.TV
|Radio
|None
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|PDF Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | LBSU
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @HawaiiWBB | Facebook
|Sponsor
|None
|PROBABLE STARTERS (from the last game)
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|1
|Kelsie Imai
|5-7
|Fr.
|5.5
|3.7
|4.5
|Recorded a career-high 10 assists vs. UCSB (2/12)
|G
|11
|Olivia Davies
|5-9
|R-Fr.
|6.2
|2.4
|1.8
|Career-high 17 points vs. CSF (1/22)
|G
|15
|Jadynn Alexander
|5-10
|Sr.
|10.7
|3.5
|1.2
|Started every game this season.
|F
|25
|Amy Atwell
|6-0
|R-Sr.
|10.4
|5.0
|0.4
|115 career made three-pointers
|F
|21
|Kasey Neubert
|6-1
|So.
|8.5
|7.9
|1.2
|Leads BWC in field goal percentage at 53.2%
HEAD COACH LAURA BEEMAN
Overall record: 138-121
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS LONG BEACH STATE
Overall record: 21-20, UH
@ LBSU: 11-6, LBSU
UH and LBSU have split the season series each of the last four years. UH has not won at Walter Pyramid since Jan. 7, 2016.
OPENING TIP
- The Rainbow Wahine have been on hiatus since a 72-50 loss on the road at UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 13. The ‘Bows were scheduled to play last week at home against CSUN, but the Matadors opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns back in November 2020.
- UH currently sits at No. 6 in the Big West Conference standings, while LBSU comes in at No. 3. In some manner, the ‘Bows still control their destiny and could climb as high as No. 4 by the season’s end. On the flip side, UH could drop as low as No. 8.
- Sophomore Kasey Neubert has emerged as a stable threat for the ‘Bows since cracking the starting lineup on Jan. 22 against Cal State Fullerton. Neubert has started seven consecutive games, averaging 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. She sits atop the conference in field goal percentage at 53.2% and is currently No. 5 in rebounds per game.
- Defense and rebounding have been two calling cards for UH in terms of facing Big West opponents. The ‘Bows are allowing opponents to shoot 29% from three-point territory and 38% from the field, ranking them at No. 3 and No. 4 in those categories. UH also sits in the top three of rebounding margin per game at plus two.
- Freshman Daejah Phillips started off the season strong, scoring double figures in her first three games, averaging 14 points per game. In the next five games, teams adjusted to her attacking style, and Phillips struggled, averaging just four points per game. Her recent stretch has been much improved at 16 points per game over three games.
- The matchup between the ‘Bows and the Beach is about as evenly split as it can get, with UH having a slight edge at 21-20 in the all-time series. Throughout the last four seasons, the two teams have split their yearly series, with each team winning at home all four years. The last time UH won at Walter Pyramid was on Jan. 7, 2016. The 2015-16 campaign also marks the last time either team swept a season series.