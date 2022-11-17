HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns for their home opener with the Bank of Hawai’i Classic beginning on Friday with Florida Gulf Coast, Lipscomb, and San Diego visiting SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GM 3 & 4 | HAWAI’I (0-2, 0-0) VS. FLORIDA GULF COAST (2-0, 0-0), HAWAI’I vs. LIPSCOMB (2-2, 0-0) Date | Time Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 2:30 p.m. HT | Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu – SimpliFi Arena Television Spectrum Sports (Sunday) Live Stream Friday | Sunday Radio ESPN Honolulu (Friday & Sunday) Tickets eTicketHawaii.com Live Stats Friday | Sunday Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | FGCU | Lipscomb | San Diego Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook Promotions Bank of Hawaii is the title sponsor of the Bank of Hawaii Classic. Fans who are Bank of Hawaii customers will receive a FREE canvas tote bag by showing a Bank of Hawaii credit card (while supplies last). Visit the sports marketing table located near Gate A to register to participate in the “BOH Bank Shot Challenge” halftime promotional contest for the chance to win a HawaiianMiles certificate. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving Holiday, UH Athletics in partnership with Food Vault Hawaii will host a food and toiletries drive on Friday. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gate A. Youth (ages 4 – High School) are FREE for women’s basketball home games.

NEWS & NOTES

The Rainbow Wahine come into the Bank of Hawai’i Classic mirroring the same record as last season at 0-2 and would eventually roll into 0-3 and 1-4 after the event. UH followed it up by going 19-7 the rest of the way.

Sophomore forward Daejah Phillips made a statement to start the season by playing a combined 62 minutes in the first two games while scoring 37 points, including a career-high 25 against Portland.

UH has not won the Bank of Hawai’i Classic outright since 2017, when they beat Northern Arizona and San Diego. In the three other occasions of the Classic, with 2020 being the exception due to COVID-19, UH has gone 3-3, splitting the Classic all three times. Since the beginning of the Classic in 1980, the ‘Bows have won the yearly event six times. (1989, 1991, 1993, 1999, 2016, 2017)

Portland won the Classic last season by going 2-0 with wins over UH and Prairie View. Florida Gulf Coast visited the island twice before but didn’t compete in the Classic, but rather the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in 2018. Lipscomb has also been to O’ahu twice, but only once in the Classic, and that was in 2007 when they went 0-2.