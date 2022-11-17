HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns for their home opener with the Bank of Hawai’i Classic beginning on Friday with Florida Gulf Coast, Lipscomb, and San Diego visiting SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
|GM 3 & 4 | HAWAI’I (0-2, 0-0) VS. FLORIDA GULF COAST (2-0, 0-0), HAWAI’I vs. LIPSCOMB (2-2, 0-0)
|Date | Time
|Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 2:30 p.m. HT | Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, Oahu – SimpliFi Arena
|Television
|Spectrum Sports (Sunday)
|Live Stream
|Friday | Sunday
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (Friday & Sunday)
|Tickets
|eTicketHawaii.com
|Live Stats
|Friday | Sunday
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | FGCU | Lipscomb | San Diego
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook
|Promotions
|Bank of Hawaii is the title sponsor of the Bank of Hawaii Classic. Fans who are Bank of Hawaii customers will receive a FREE canvas tote bag by showing a Bank of Hawaii credit card (while supplies last). Visit the sports marketing table located near Gate A to register to participate in the “BOH Bank Shot Challenge” halftime promotional contest for the chance to win a HawaiianMiles certificate. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving Holiday, UH Athletics in partnership with Food Vault Hawaii will host a food and toiletries drive on Friday. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gate A. Youth (ages 4 – High School) are FREE for women’s basketball home games.
NEWS & NOTES
- The Rainbow Wahine come into the Bank of Hawai’i Classic mirroring the same record as last season at 0-2 and would eventually roll into 0-3 and 1-4 after the event. UH followed it up by going 19-7 the rest of the way.
- Sophomore forward Daejah Phillips made a statement to start the season by playing a combined 62 minutes in the first two games while scoring 37 points, including a career-high 25 against Portland.
- UH has not won the Bank of Hawai’i Classic outright since 2017, when they beat Northern Arizona and San Diego. In the three other occasions of the Classic, with 2020 being the exception due to COVID-19, UH has gone 3-3, splitting the Classic all three times. Since the beginning of the Classic in 1980, the ‘Bows have won the yearly event six times. (1989, 1991, 1993, 1999, 2016, 2017)
- Portland won the Classic last season by going 2-0 with wins over UH and Prairie View. Florida Gulf Coast visited the island twice before but didn’t compete in the Classic, but rather the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in 2018. Lipscomb has also been to O’ahu twice, but only once in the Classic, and that was in 2007 when they went 0-2.
DOUBLE U, BOOM, BOOM, BABY
For 13 years, there has been one consistent element to the Rainbow Wahine program, and it has been on the radio. The 2022-2023 campaign marks the 13-year “on-air marriage” of play-by-play man Dave Kawada and color analyst Tiff Wells. The tandem is a fan favorite, with their whit and banter setting the stage for nearly every home game on ESPN Honolulu. Aside from their on-air duties, Kawada was recently named Na Koa’s president, the leading UH athletics booster club. At the same time, Wells serves as the play-by-play voice for men’s and women’s volleyball at UH, solidifying himself as one of the best in the country behind the mic calling the fast-paced action.
WELCOME TO PARADISE
November brings excitement to college basketball fans everywhere, with it being the start of the season and the first of two signing periods. Head coach Laura Beeman didn’t waste any time, as she and the staff signed two in the early period. Brooke Murrell, a 6’2 forward from Denver, Colorado, and Vivienne Berrett, a 6’4 center from Stanwood, Washington. Both add size and skill set to solidify the ‘Bows depth for years to come.
A HISTORY LESSON
For forty years, the Bank of Hawai’i Classic, formerly known as the Rainbow Wahine Classic, has been a staple as one of the best non-conference early-season tournaments in the country. The Classic has hosted several big-name teams over the years, and only six programs have won the Classic Championship more than once. UH leads the way with six titles, while Stanford is next in line with five. Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, and North Carolina State have claimed the title twice.