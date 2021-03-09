Rainbow Wahine baskeball begins quest for NCAA Tournament big on Wednesday in Big West Tournament

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will go on the road one more time in the 2020-21 season for a chance at an NCAA tournament bid, entering as the No. 5 seed of the Air Force Reserves Big West Conference Championship Tournament presented by the Hawaiian Islands.
|HAWAI’I (8-7, 7-6) vs CSU BAKERSFIELD (9-8, 7-6)
|Date | Time
|Wednesday Mar. 10, 12:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nev. – Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay
|Television
|None
|Live Stream
|WatchESPN | Play-by-play: Trent Rush, Color Analysis: Dave Miller, Sideline: Courtney Sweet
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu | Play-by-play: Bobby Curran
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|PDF Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) (PDF)| CSU Bakersfield
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @HawaiiWBB | Facebook
|Sponsor
|Tournament Sponsor- Air Force Reserves, Presented by The Hawaiian Islands
|PROBABLE STARTERS (from the last game)
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Yr.
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Note
|G
|1
|Kelsie Imai
|5-7
|Fr.
|5.7
|4.5
|4.3
|Recorded first double-double vs. UC Davis (3/5)
|G
|11
|Olivia Davies
|5-9
|R-Fr.
|6.7
|3.1
|2.0
|Career-high 17 points vs. CSF (1/22)
|G
|15
|Jadynn Alexander
|5-10
|Sr.
|9.0
|3.3
|1.0
|BWC Honorable Mention and All-Defensive Team
|F
|25
|Amy Atwell
|6-0
|R-Sr.
|12.6
|5.5
|0.6
|Tied her career-high of 25 points against LBSU (2/26)
|F
|21
|Kasey Neubert
|6-1
|So.
|9.0
|8.2
|1.2
|No. 4 in rpg and field goal % in BWC
HEAD COACH LAURA BEEMAN
Overall record: 141-122
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS CSU BAKERSFIELD
Overall record: 5-3, CSU Bakersfield
@ Big West Tournament: First-ever meeting
CSUB swept UH in the series at Bakersfield on January 15th and 16th. Each game was decided eight points or less and UH three days removed from a 10-day shutdown due to COVID-19.
OPENING TIP
- The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up their 2020-21 campaign winning three of their last four games for an 8-7 overall record and 7-6 mark in conference action. In their final series of the season, the ‘Bows knocked off conference leader UC Davis 70-60 on Mar. 5, handing the Aggies their first conference loss of the season.
- In 2019, UH did the same as this season as they were the only conference opponent to beat UC Davis. Later on, in the season, the ‘Bows and Aggies faced off in the conference tournament, with UCD coming from behind to beat UH in the championship game. Both teams could face each other again this season in the semifinals, if UH beats CSU Bakersfield in the quarterfinals.
- UH and CSUB played each other early on in the conference season, with the Roadrunners picking up back-to-back wins on Jan. 15 and 16. Each game was decided by eight points or less, and the ‘Bows were three days removed from a 10-day layoff due to COVID-19.
- In the two losses to CSUB, UH was held under 60 points in both games, including the worst shooting performance of the season for the ‘Bows on Jan. 16, hitting 25% from the field, 21% from three, and 55% from the free-throw line.
- On Mar. 8 the Big West Conference announced their yearly awards and UH was well represented. For the sixth time in nine years under head coach Laura Beeman and the ‘Bows picked up the Best Sixth Player of the Year award as freshman Daejah Phillips was bestowed the honor. Other awards were senior forward Amy Atwell being named to the conference second team, senior Jadynn Alexander as an honorable mention and all-defensive team, Phillips and Kelsi Imai on the All-Freshman squad.
- Rebounding has been an important part of the ‘Bows success this season and remains a factor heading into the tournament. UH is No. 1 in rebounding offense (40.73) and rebounding margin (+6.73), and No. 2 in rebounding defense (34.00)
BIG WEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT HISTORY NOTES
- The ‘Bows last won the conference tournament in 2016, marking the first under head coach Laura Beeman and ending an 18-year drought for the program. Most recently, UH last played in the championship game as the No.2 seed in 2019, losing to No. 1 UC Davis 58-50. Before the 2020 tournament ended due to COVID-19 concerns, UH was heading to the semifinals after beating Cal State Fullerton.
- In the words of head coach Laura Beeman, “they don’t know, what they don’t know”. Entering the 2021 tournament, only seniors Amy Atwell and Jadynn Alexander and sophomore Kasey Neuberthave conference tournament experience at the Division I level. All three played in the quarterfinals game last season against Cal State Fullerton. In the prior season, Atwell played over 20 minutes in the semifinals and championship game, while Alexander saw limited minutes.