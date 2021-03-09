Rainbow Wahine baskeball begins quest for NCAA Tournament big on Wednesday in Big West Tournament

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will go on the road one more time in the 2020-21 season for a chance at an NCAA tournament bid, entering as the No. 5 seed of the Air Force Reserves Big West Conference Championship Tournament presented by the Hawaiian Islands.

HAWAI’I (8-7, 7-6) vs CSU BAKERSFIELD (9-8, 7-6) Date | Time Wednesday Mar. 10, 12:00 p.m. HT Location Las Vegas, Nev. – Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Television None Live Stream WatchESPN | Play-by-play: Trent Rush, Color Analysis: Dave Miller, Sideline: Courtney Sweet Radio ESPN Honolulu | Play-by-play: Bobby Curran Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com PDF Notes Hawai’i (PDF) (PDF)| CSU Bakersfield Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @HawaiiWBB | Facebook Sponsor Tournament Sponsor- Air Force Reserves, Presented by The Hawaiian Islands

PROBABLE STARTERS (from the last game) Pos. No. Name Ht. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note G 1 Kelsie Imai 5-7 Fr. 5.7 4.5 4.3 Recorded first double-double vs. UC Davis (3/5) G 11 Olivia Davies 5-9 R-Fr. 6.7 3.1 2.0 Career-high 17 points vs. CSF (1/22) G 15 Jadynn Alexander 5-10 Sr. 9.0 3.3 1.0 BWC Honorable Mention and All-Defensive Team F 25 Amy Atwell 6-0 R-Sr. 12.6 5.5 0.6 Tied her career-high of 25 points against LBSU (2/26) F 21 Kasey Neubert 6-1 So. 9.0 8.2 1.2 No. 4 in rpg and field goal % in BWC

HEAD COACH LAURA BEEMAN

Overall record: 141-122

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS CSU BAKERSFIELD

Overall record: 5-3, CSU Bakersfield

@ Big West Tournament: First-ever meeting

CSUB swept UH in the series at Bakersfield on January 15th and 16th. Each game was decided eight points or less and UH three days removed from a 10-day shutdown due to COVID-19.

OPENING TIP

The Rainbow Wahine wrapped up their 2020-21 campaign winning three of their last four games for an 8-7 overall record and 7-6 mark in conference action. In their final series of the season, the ‘Bows knocked off conference leader UC Davis 70-60 on Mar. 5, handing the Aggies their first conference loss of the season.

In 2019, UH did the same as this season as they were the only conference opponent to beat UC Davis. Later on, in the season, the ‘Bows and Aggies faced off in the conference tournament, with UCD coming from behind to beat UH in the championship game. Both teams could face each other again this season in the semifinals, if UH beats CSU Bakersfield in the quarterfinals.

UH and CSUB played each other early on in the conference season, with the Roadrunners picking up back-to-back wins on Jan. 15 and 16. Each game was decided by eight points or less, and the ‘Bows were three days removed from a 10-day layoff due to COVID-19.

In the two losses to CSUB, UH was held under 60 points in both games, including the worst shooting performance of the season for the ‘Bows on Jan. 16, hitting 25% from the field, 21% from three, and 55% from the free-throw line.

On Mar. 8 the Big West Conference announced their yearly awards and UH was well represented. For the sixth time in nine years under head coach Laura Beeman and the ‘Bows picked up the Best Sixth Player of the Year award as freshman Daejah Phillips was bestowed the honor. Other awards were senior forward Amy Atwell being named to the conference second team, senior Jadynn Alexander as an honorable mention and all-defensive team, Phillips and Kelsi Imai on the All-Freshman squad.

and the ‘Bows picked up the Best Sixth Player of the Year award as freshman was bestowed the honor. Other awards were senior forward being named to the conference second team, senior as an honorable mention and all-defensive team, Phillips and Kelsi Imai on the All-Freshman squad. Rebounding has been an important part of the ‘Bows success this season and remains a factor heading into the tournament. UH is No. 1 in rebounding offense (40.73) and rebounding margin (+6.73), and No. 2 in rebounding defense (34.00)

BIG WEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT HISTORY NOTES