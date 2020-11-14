Rainbow Wahine announce two 2021 basketball signees

University of Hawai'i Athletics and Bank of Hawaii announced an unprecedented sponsorship, scholarship and stewardship deal Thursday for the naming rights of the Stan Sheriff Center, which will now be referred to as SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The 10-year, $5 million sponsorship runs through 2030. The new name of the 25+-year old facility retains the legacy of former UH Athletics Director Bruce "Stan" Sheriff. Bank of Hawaii chose the name "SimpliFi" after its digital banking experience, which launched in 2018. The partnership embodies UH Athletics' 'Bows Together theme through the rebuilding and unifying of the athletics department with the community and reinforces Bank of Hawaii as an advocate of UH sports and steward of the arena. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Foundation has established a $100,000 endowment scholarship fund in the name of the facility's namesake, Stan Sheriff. Beginning with the school year 2021-2022, the scholarship is intended to help meet the financial needs of UH student-athletes and underscore the spirit and commitment to UH Athletics exhibited by Stan Sheriff during his tenure. "Bank of Hawaii has been a loyal and long-time partner of University of Hawai'i Athletics and we are extremely grateful to Peter Ho and his team for this impactful gift. The gift, including an endowment under the late great Stan Sheriff, helps assure the future success of our Rainbow Warrior and Rainbow Wahine student-athletes," said UH Athletics Director David Matlin. "The Stan Sheriff Center is one of the jewels on the Mānoa campus. Stan Sheriff was a visionary and the facility is a testament to his drive, dedication and love for UH Athletics. I know he is looking down and enjoying the cherished memories that have been made over the years and we look forward to countless more at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center." The funds will be used in numerous areas, including equipment, academic tutors, trainers, medical staff, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and rapid testing. The economic impact of COVID-19 has greatly affected UH Athletics, its student-athletes, and a vast array of supportive fans in the community. Bank of Hawaii, a supporter of UH Athletics for more than two decades, will assist UH's 500-plus student-athletes and preserve and honor its storied history. "The University of Hawai'i has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. UH sports, in particular, not only brings us together as a community, but is a lifeline for so many student-athletes, who rely on unique opportunities to learn, compete and succeed on the field as well as in the classroom," said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawaii. "Supporting UH in this way solidifies our financial support of UH Athletics and its student-athletes during this crisis and beyond while paying homage to a beloved local sports icon by keeping Stan Sheriff's legendary legacy alive." Stan Sheriff served as UH Athletics Director from 1983-93. He was chiefly responsible for the construction of the 10,300-seat, on-campus arena, which was renamed in his honor shortly after his death. The Stan Sheriff Center celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. The Stan Sheriff family stated, "Stan Sheriff would be honored to share the facility name with such a great pillar of Hawai'i business in Bank of Hawaii. His goal has always been to educate and develop the young men and women who compete and represent the University and the state of Hawai'i. The financial commitment by Bank of Hawaii will be extremely beneficial to further that mission. The entire Sheriff family is extremely excited that Bank of Hawaii has chosen to collaborate the SimpliFi brand with the Stan Sheriff Center. With this support and partnership, the University of Hawai'i and the Athletics Department will be able to continue Stan's vision for many years to come." The Stan Sheriff Center is managed by Rich Sheriff, the youngest son of Stan. The arena is the home of UH's men's and women's basketball and men's and women's volleyball teams. The facility also houses the Edwin S.N. Wong Hospitality Suite and Alexander C. Waterhouse Physiology, Research and Training Facility. Bank of Hawaii's SimpliFi digital banking experience offers customers an easy, secure, and most importantly, convenient way to do their banking across all devices and online and mobile platforms. It first launched in late 2018 with SimpliFi Mortgage, and now includes everything from loan to account openings under the "SimpliFi" experience.