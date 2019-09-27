Pritchard’s return bolsters Hawaii’s defensive-front heading into conference play

The Rainbow Warrior football team hit the road today to open up Mountain West Conference play Saturday night in Reno against Nevada.

Nevada poses a stiff road test for the Warriors who are coming off a 35-16 victory over Central Arkansas. However, the Warriors will have some much-needed depth on the defensive side of the ball when gametime comes around.

Linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard entering Week 0’s game against Arizona with big shoes to fill after Penei Pavihi went down for the season. However, an injury sidelined Pritchard for the next three weeks in what’s been an up-and-down start to 2019 for one of the team’s most physical players.

“It’s been a rollercoaster from being healthy at the start of the season, then sitting out there games, but I feel like it was a good decision on the coach’s part, on the doctor’s part,” Pritchard said. “It’s a long season. At this point in our season we need everybody contributing.”

Watching his teammates in action while injured was hard for a competitor like Pritchard. But on the bright side, he’s hungrier than ever to join a defense that is improving on a week-to-week basis.

“Seeing those games that I sat out in, I got to see the defense spark. I got to see them do good, and I got to see them with their downfalls. The great part about that is that I learned from it,” he said. “Now that we’re going into conference I feel healthy and that’s been our goals since I got here freshman year, and every year. I feel like this year I feel like we got the guys, we got the talent, we got the coaches. Now we just got to go out there and do our thing.”

Hawaii vs. Nevada is set for Saturday night at 4:30 p.m. HST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.