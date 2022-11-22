HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team will look to finish the 2022 season on a high note with a Mountain West match-up against San José State, Saturday, Nov. 26 at CEFCU Stadium in San José, Calif. The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy is on the line as the Rainbow Warriors (3-9, 2-5 MW) seek to reclaim possession after the Spartans (6-4, 4-3) won the last two meetings, both in Honolulu. UH has won the last three meetings in San José, including a five-overtime thriller in the last match-up in 2018.
|HAWAI’I (3-9, 2-5 MW) vs. SAN JOSÉ STATE (6-4, 4-3 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 12:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. HT
|Location | Stadium
|San José, Calif. | CEFCU Stadium (30,456)
|Television
|Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show.
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 8:30 a.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | SJSU (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF)
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 3-9 (1st season)
MW Record: 2-5
SERIES VS SAN JOSÉ STATE
Series Information: UH leads 22-21-1
In Honolulu: SJSU leads 15-13
In San José: UH leads 9-6-1
GAME STORYLINES
- The teams close out the regular season by playing for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in memory of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019. San José State has held possession of the trophy since 2020.
- Tomey coached UH for 10 seasons from 1977-86, compiling a 63-46-3 record, and spent one season as special teams coordinator in 2011. He is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor. Tomey coached SJSU for five seasons which included a 9-win campaign in 2006.
- The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH regularly plays for. UH regained possession of the Island Showdown Trophy last week against UNLV.
- UH leads the all-time series with San José State, 22-21-1. The teams played every year since 1996 with the exception of 2012.
- The teams played in Honolulu the last three years, including during the 2020 COVID season in which the Spartans were considered the “home” team.
- The Spartans have won the last two games in the series, including a 17-13 victory last season at Ching Complex, which was played without fans due to COVID restrictions.
- UH has won the last three meetings at CEFCU Stadium, including a memorable five-overtime victory (44-41) in 2018. The Warriors also won in 2016 (34-17) and 2014 (13-0). Its last loss in San José was in 2011 (28-27).
- The road team has won seven of the last nine meetings and 10 of the last 14.
- UH (3-9, 2-5 MW) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 31-25 victory over UNLV last week in Honolulu. In the win, Brayden Schager threw three touchdowns while Dedrick Parson rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.
- San José State (6-4, 4-3) dropped its second straight after a 35-31 loss to Utah State last week in Logan, Utah.
- UH is finishing the regular season on the road for the second straight year and fourth time since 2014. Hawai’i won in 2018 (at San Diego State) and 2021 (at Wyoming) and lost in 2014 (at Fresno State).
- The Spartans are 5-0 at home this season while UH is 0-5 on the road.
- A loss by Hawai’i would give UH its first 10-loss season since 2015 (3-10). UH has four 10-loss seasons in program history.
- Linebacker Logan Taylor is the first UH player to record double-digit tackles in five straight games since Jahlani Tavai in 2017 and his 64 tackles during that stretch are the most by a UH player since Solomon Elimimian (68) in 2007.
- SJSU quarterback Chevan Cordeiro started 23 career games for the Rainbow Warriors from 2018-21 and is the only quarterback in program history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career.