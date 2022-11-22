HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i football team will look to finish the 2022 season on a high note with a Mountain West match-up against San José State, Saturday, Nov. 26 at CEFCU Stadium in San José, Calif. The Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy is on the line as the Rainbow Warriors (3-9, 2-5 MW) seek to reclaim possession after the Spartans (6-4, 4-3) won the last two meetings, both in Honolulu. UH has won the last three meetings in San José, including a five-overtime thriller in the last match-up in 2018.

HAWAI’I (3-9, 2-5 MW) vs. SAN JOSÉ STATE (6-4, 4-3 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 12:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. HT Location | Stadium San José, Calif. | CEFCU Stadium (30,456) Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 8:30 a.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | SJSU (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 3-9 (1st season)

MW Record: 2-5

SERIES VS SAN JOSÉ STATE

Series Information: UH leads 22-21-1

In Honolulu: SJSU leads 15-13

In San José: UH leads 9-6-1

GAME STORYLINES