Norene Iosia named Big West Player of the Year, Wahine sweep conference awards

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept all the major Big West awards as Norene Iosia, Hanna Hellvig and Robyn Ah Mow all won individual awards on Tuesday morning.

Iosia was named the Big West Player of the Year, Hellvig was awarded Freshman of the Year and Ah Mow earned Co-Coach of the Year honors.

It is the first time Hawaii has swept the major individuals in the Big West, a conference it joined in 2012.

2019 BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Norene Iosia (@HawaiiWVB)



🌈Finished the regular season ranked second in the league with a .42 service ace average.

🌈Led UH with 293 digs and dig 2.82 average to rank 10th in #BWC.

🌈Posted 17 double-doubles on the season.#GoBows | #PlayBig pic.twitter.com/xrfx6bKzan — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) November 26, 2019

2019 BIG WEST FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR



Hanna Hellvig (@HawaiiWVB)



🌈7th in the #BWC in kills average (3.12); pacing UH with 324 kills.

🌈Ranked third on the UH squad with 72 blocks.

🌈Tallied five double-doubles.

🌈Named #BWC Freshman of the Week five times.#GoBows | #PlayBig pic.twitter.com/rRM1nt7CCi — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) November 26, 2019

2019 BIG WEST CO-COACH OF THE YEAR



Robyn Ah Mow (@HawaiiWVB )



🌈Led Hawai’i to its first #BWC title since 2016.

🌈UH posted 24 wins, the highest win total since 2015.

🌈 Hawai’i headed to the team’s 38th NCAA Tournament, 27th consecutive.#GoBows | #PlayBig pic.twitter.com/ghT7aVnt9t — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) November 26, 2019

Ah Mow, who was hired in 2017 and named COY for the first time Tuesday, split the award with Cal State Fullerton’s Ashley Preston.

Iosia and Hellvig, as well as Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams, were named to the Big West First Team, while McKenna Ross and Brooke Van Sickle earned Honorable Mention honors. Igiede and Hellvig were also named to the All-Freshman team.

The honors for the Rainbow Wahine come two days after winning their first outright conference title since 2016. The NCAA selection show is Sunday, where UH will find out whether or not it will host an NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2013.