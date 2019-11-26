Norene Iosia named Big West Player of the Year, Wahine sweep conference awards

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept all the major Big West awards as Norene Iosia, Hanna Hellvig and Robyn Ah Mow all won individual awards on Tuesday morning.
Iosia was named the Big West Player of the Year, Hellvig was awarded Freshman of the Year and Ah Mow earned Co-Coach of the Year honors.
It is the first time Hawaii has swept the major individuals in the Big West, a conference it joined in 2012.
Ah Mow, who was hired in 2017 and named COY for the first time Tuesday, split the award with Cal State Fullerton’s Ashley Preston.
Iosia and Hellvig, as well as Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams, were named to the Big West First Team, while McKenna Ross and Brooke Van Sickle earned Honorable Mention honors. Igiede and Hellvig were also named to the All-Freshman team.
The honors for the Rainbow Wahine come two days after winning their first outright conference title since 2016. The NCAA selection show is Sunday, where UH will find out whether or not it will host an NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2013.