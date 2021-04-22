New Rainbow Warriors football commit Landon Sims bets on himself in order to carry on family name at University of Hawai’i

After an injury filled junior season where he had multiple surgery, Landon Sims didn’t know if college football was in his future, let alone at the division one level. His senior season at Pennisula High School in Gig Harbor, Washington changed that. He racked up over 850 yards and thirteen touchdowns, earning his 1st-team all-conference honors as a running back and linebacker. No question the short six-game season changed his future.

“Junior year I had a really tough time with injuries. Three surgeries within six months. Both of my eyes got done. Broke my collarbone and also had a high ankle sprain all in the same season,” Landon Sims said via Zoom, “Your junior year is huge and I missed out on that. So this senior year, even though it was short, six weeks I really needed it.”

Sims is not a new name for ‘Bows faithful. Long-time fans will remember Landon’s all-time great father, Travis. Travis is in the University of Hawai’i Circle of Honor as part of the 1992 football team that was inducted in 2017. The elder sims held the single-season rushing record (1,498) for more than two decade before it was broken four years ago by Diocemy Saint Juste (1,510)

“I think it’s awesome. Like I said, my dad and I didn’t even think this would be a thought let alone a reality, but it’s awesome. I know he would have been happy where ever I chose,” Landon told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida, “I had some academic schools, some great opportunities. Some great opportunities at other football schools, but this is really what I felt was the right decision and I’m really happy with it. I’m hoping to live up to the name. I have no doubt I will. I think it will be a good run.”

Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Hawaii! Thank you to all my coaches, and the coaches at UH for making this possible. Can’t wait to make Hawaii my new home! @vscwintoday @HawaiiFootball @PenHSathletes pic.twitter.com/NvtwZjYRxg — Landon Sims (@Landonsims32) April 22, 2021

“He talks a lot about his college experience which I think is awesome. He reflects back on his time there and packing the stadium. 50 thousand people. He makes the point that there’s no pro team. There’s no other college team, so it’s one island for this one team. I want to one day hopefully bring that back, packing the stadium.”

The soon-to-be 2nd generation Rainbow Warrior is betting on himself in this process. Landon earned a “Preferred Walk-on” spot, so he’ll have to continue to work for his opportunities in fall camp and beyond.

“The coaches like they said nothing is promised here you have to work for everything. I’m pretty familiar with hard work, coming back from that injury his past offseason was definitely a grind. My and a couple of my buddies were working all summer long. It definitely can see that in film. I think that’s what it’s going to be freshman year and maybe even sophomore year. Working hard every day and earning that spot.”