Mililani linebacker Sonny Semeatu signs early National Letter of Intent to play at University of Hawai’i

In June, Mililani’s Sonny Semeatu verbally committed to stay home and play football at the University of Hawai’i. Today it became official. Semeatu signed his National Letter of Intent to join Coach Todd Graham’s program. He is the first local high school product in Hawa’s football’s 2021 recruiting class.

“Man, it was amazing I can’t express how happy I am and my family is about this accomplishment, and the new future ahead of me in U.H. I’m so super stoked. I can’t wait to get to work. It’s a blessing,” Semeatu told KHON2 Sports Reporter, Alan Hoshida, “I thank the man above and everybody who along this process, all the coaches from elementary up to high school who brought me to this moment. I can’t wait to start at UH and rep my Polynesian pride over there. I’m super stoked.”

Semeatu is a 3 star recruit, ranked #20 in the state by 24/7 Sports. He plans to play his senior season with the Trojans if and when high school sports return to play. Rainbow Warriors fans can also see the newest local commit at this year’s Polynesian Bowl in January.