McDonald named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

Rainbow Warrior quarterback Cole McDonald was selected as the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 54-3 rout of Nevada last Saturday in Reno.

The weekly honor is Hawaii’s third offensive recipient this season.

In a dominant showing, McDonald completed his first seven passes and finished 25-of-30 for 312 yards and four touchdowns, three of which to slot receiver Cedric Byrd.

In four of five games this season, the California nativehas eclipsed 300 yards passing – each of those games coming as wins.

Along with improving Hawaii’s overall record to 4-1 this season, McDonald also made some history in the process by passing former teammate Dru Brown for sixth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list and now has 5,526 passing yards for this career. He also moved into UH’s top five in total offense with 6,124 yards.

The win also snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wolf Pack in Reno and a 10-game skid in the state of Nevada.

Earlier this season, Byrd and fellow receiver JoJo Ward also received offensive player of the week honors. Byrd received the award due to his Week 0 performance against Arizona while Ward picked up the honor after UH’s win over Oregon State.

McDonald was also announced as the recipient of College Sports Madness Mountain West Player of the Week.