Live Blog: Hawaii vs. San Diego State

We’re set at Aloha Stadium for the biggest game of Hawaii’s season as the Rainbow Warriors take on San Diego State for the West division title in the Mountain West. Follow along as KHON2 will provide live updates of the game.

Hawaii 7, San Diego State 3, HALFTIME

7:22: With no timeouts, Hawaii takes a knee to get into halftime with a 7-3 lead. The ‘Bows will receive to start the second half.

7:20: Araiza’s kick is…good. The Hawaii lead is cut to 7-3 with 18 seconds left in the first half.

7:19: The ‘Bows force a third down. Hawaii calls its final timeout of the half in an attempt to freeze SDSU freshman kicker Matt Araiza before he lines up for a 27-yard field goal.

7:17: San Diego State gets down to the Hawaii 10. The ‘Bows call their second timeout of the half with 26 seconds left. Third-and-3 coming up for SDSU.

7:16: It’s ruled an incomplete pass after the review, and SDSU now faces second-and-15 with 42 seconds left in the half.

7:14: San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger hauls in a pass at the back of the end zone. The referees rule it a touchdown, but it is under further review.

7:12: SDSU calls its second timeout, facing first-and-15 at the Hawaii 22 with 49 seconds left in the half.

7:09: Hawaii calls a timeout as SDSU faces third-and-3 with 1:01 left in the second.

7:08: San Diego State advances to the UH 24 with 1:04 left in the half. The Aztecs call their first timeout of the half.

7:06: McDonald is INTERCEPTED by San Diego State’s Luq Barcoo at the SDSU 49 with 1:28 left in the half. It is Barcoo’s eighth interception of the season.

7:00: For UH it has definitely one of the defense’s best showings of the season, forcing another SDSU punt after key tackles by Azia Se’ei and Cortez Davis. Hawaii gets the ball back on its own 8 with 4:16 left in the half after the punt.

6:52: Hawaii picks up a few first downs and gets all the way to the SDSU 38, but can’t convert on third-and-8. McDonald nearly throws an interception on third down but is an efficient 9-for-12 with 115 yards so far. Ben Scruton’s punt sails into the end zone for a touchback with 9:01 left in the first half.

6:44: Hawaii’s defense has shown up to play. The ‘Bows force another punt, but are pinned to their own 2 by SDSU punter Brandon Heicklen. Hawaii leads 7-0 with 13:31 left in the second quarter and a long field ahead.

SECOND QUARTER

6:38: Hawaii leads 7-0 after the first quarter. San Diego State faces first-and-20 on the UH 49 to start the second quarter. Solid start for Hawaii, all things considered.

6:34: Injury timeout. SDSU facing second-and-6 at the UH 48 with 53 seconds left in the first. The injured player appears to be Hawaii defensive end Mason Vega.

6:31: San Diego State appears to have gotten a first down on third-and-8, but it’s close enough to warrant a review. The call stands after the review. 3:43 left in the first, Hawaii still up 7-0. SDSU ball on its own 35.

6:26: Another touchback on a Meskell kickoff. San Diego State gets the ball on its own 20 after the TV timeout.

6:24: TOUCHDOWN HAWAII. Cole McDonald finds Jason-Matthew Sharsh in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown. That drive couldn’t have gone much better for UH, who picked up five first downs and took 8:30 off the clock in the process. McDonald looked sharp, completing 6-of-7 passes for 77 yards on that drive. Hawaii leads 7-0 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.

6:17: The ‘Bows are driving with McDonald in a nice rhythm. They’re now at the SDSU 40 with 8:50 left in the first quarter.

6:11: San Diego State picks up two first downs, but the ‘Bows force SDSU to punt from the UH 48. Hawaii gets the ball on its own 9 with 12:13 remaining in the first quarter. Cole McDonald gets the start at QB for UH.

6:07 p.m.: Ryan Meskell’s kickoff for UH is in the end zone for a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER

PREGAME: Hawaii wins the toss and will defer to the second half. San Diego State will receive to start this game. And here. We. Go.

PREGAME: Hawaii running back Dayton Furuta is suited up and appears to be ready to go. He has not played since Sept. 7 against Oregon State.