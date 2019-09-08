Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Oregon State

END OF GAME: HAWAII 31-28 OREGON STATE
4TH QUARTER: 0:00
- CLOCK RUNS OUT! There’s a scuffle on the sidelines but it appears the game is over. Hawaii wins!
4TH QUARTER: 0:14
- Hawaii’s calls it’s third and final timeout with 14 seconds left before fourth down to avoid the delay of game penalty.
4TH QUARTER: 1:01
- McDonald gets drilled but holds onto the ball. OSU uses its last timeout. 3rd down for UH.
4TH QUARTER: 1:09
- McDonald is keeping the ball and diving forward as soon as the ball is snapped. It’s a battle against the game clock at this point.
4TH QUARTER: 1:15
OREGON STATE MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- He missed it! OSU misses a 52-yard field goal that could have tied the game up. Hawaii ball next.
4TH QUARTER: 1:20
- Third down goes incomplete for the Beavers. It’s fourth down, 52-yard attempt coming up.
4TH QUARTER: 1:28
- Luton goes deep on second down, but it’s incomplete. Third down next, and it’s starting to get loud at Aloha Stadium.
4TH QUARTER: 2:22
- Meskell’s kickoff goes out of bounds. OSU gets good field position to start.
4TH QUARTER: 2:22
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- Fourth times the charm, right? Meskell converts a 28-yard field goal. Hawaii now leads 31-28.
4TH QUARTER: 3:28
- McDonald finds Ward on a 10-yard reception to move the chains. An unnecessary roughness penalty on the Beavers moves the ball even closer to the goal line. Hawaii is driving.
4TH QUARTER: 4:18
OREGON STATE TURNOVER ON DOWNS!
- A fake punt attempt goes horrible wrong for the Beavers and ends up an incomplete pass. It’s UH’s ball again.
4TH QUARTER: 5:03
- Hawaii’s defense has had enough, puts an end to OSU’s rushing attack. Fourth down coming up.
4TH QUARTER: 6:05
HAWAII MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell misses his third field goal of the night from 48 yards. Oregon State ball coming up next.
4TH QUARTER: 8:03
- Great effort by McDonald who plunges forward eight yards for a first down.
4TH QUARTER: 9:57
OREGON STATE TURNOVER ON DOWNS!
- Close, but no cigar as OSU comes up just inches short of the first down. Hawaii ball coming up near midfield.
4TH QUARTER: 10:01
- Beavers pick up one yard on second down and now it’s third and five. Oregon State throws an incomplete pass. Fourth down coming up.
4TH QUARTER: 12:46
- The Beavers can’t convert on third and short but decide to go for it on fourth and one. OSU converts and it’s a first down.
4TH QUARTER: 12:59
HAWAII MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell misses wide left on a 27-yard field goal. Oregon State ball coming up.
4TH QUARTER: 13:21
- Ward picks up eight yards but it’s still fourth down for UH.
END OF 3RD QUARTER: HAWAII 28-28 OREGON STATE
3RD QUARTER: 0:15
- McDonald finds Smart on an 18-yard connection for another first. Hawaii is looking dangerous on this drive.
3RD QUARTER: 1:32
- JoJo Ward is having a night. McDonald finds Ward streaking down the sideline for 43 yards and a first down.
3RD QUARTER: 1:39
- A pooch punt! Don’t see those everyday. A well-executed pooch punt from the Beavers puts Hawaii at its own three yard line.
3RD QUARTER: 2:07
- UH gets a couple quick stops. OSU comes up short on third down, and now it’s fourth down. What will the Beavers do?
3RD QUARTER: 3:34
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- McDonald is sacked and fumbles falling to the ground. OSU scoops up the loose ball and have great field position at the Warrior 36 yard line.
3RD QUARTER: 5:27
- McDonald finds Byrd across the middle for a first down. 12-yard gain.
3RD QUARTER: 6:15
- The crowd at Aloha Stadium did its job and forced a quick three-and-out. Hawaii’s turn on offense next.
3RD QUARTER: 7:05
- Oregon State gets the ball back after the kickoff. Aloha Stadium is starting to rock.
3RD QUARTER: 7:05
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Can anyone stop JoJo Ward? McDonald — for the fourth time tonight — finds Ward in the endzone. That ties a single-game record for most receiving touchdowns. Fun fact: Teammate Cedric Byrd did the same thing in Week 0 against Arizona. Hawaii is now tied 28-28 after the PAT.
3RD QUARTER: 8:42
- Stovall picks up the first down and also draws a penalty on the defense. Tack on an extra 15 yards and the Warriors are in OSU’s half already.
3RD QUARTER: 8:57
- The Beavers are forced to punt and the ball goes back into the endzone for a touchback. Another strong effort from the Warriors defense to get the ball back in McDonald’s hands.
3RD QUARTER: 9:22
- A tipped pass leads to third down for Oregon State. Can UH get another stop?
3RD QUARTER: 10:36
- Jefferson picks up where he left off in the first half and tallies five yards on that carry. The Beavers are driving.
3RD QUARTER: 11:50
- McDonald overthrows his man and its fourth down just like that. OSU ball next after that punt.
3RD QUARTER: 11:57
- A false start penalty makes it 3rd and 15 for UH.
3RD QUARTER: 12:16
- A big stop for UH just now to set up a punt on fourth down. Hawaii has the chance to get this game back on level terms.
3RD QUARTER: 12:46
- Luton finds Pierce for three yards, but it’s still third-and-long for Oregon State.
3RD QUARTER: 15:00
- Meskell kicks off and OSU gets the ball back following the touchback.
END OF FIRST HALF: OREGON STATE 28-21 HAWAII
2ND QUARTER: 0:12
- Meskell kicks off for a touchback. OSU takes a knee, and that’s the half!
2ND QUARTER: 0:12
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- That’s called a hat-trick, ladies and gentlemen! Ward gets his third touchdown reception of the first half from McDonald with 12 seconds left in the half. Oregon State leads 28-21 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 0:23
- On another fourth down attempt, McDonald finds Smart for 12 yards to move the chains. It’s first and goal for UH with time running out.
2ND QUARTER: 1:42
- On fourth down, McDonald finds an open to Smart for 24 yards. The Warriors are closing in on the redzone.
2ND QUARTER: 2:25
- UH returns kickoff to 30 yard line. Hawaii’s turn on offense to get some points before the half ends.
2ND QUARTER: 2:25
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Pierce breaks through the middle of the Warriors defense and finds daylight for a 25-yard score. Oregon State leads Hawaii, 28-14 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 2:48
- Big third down conversion for OSU, a 20-yard reception for the first down.
2ND QUARTER: 3:51
- Hodgins hauls in a 28-yard reception from Luton. First down Beavers.
2ND QUARTER: 4:46
- Hawaii is forced to punt after a failed third down conversion. Oregon State ball coming up next.
2ND QUARTER: 6:04
- Nice run by McDonald to pick up the first down on a nine-yard pickup. However, he’s sacked on the following play.
2ND QUARTER: 8:08
- Two-straight passes to Byrd sets up UH with a fresh set of downs.
2ND QUARTER: 9:03
- The pass is ruled….incomplete! Fourth down coming up for the Beavers. UH is setting up to return.
2ND QUARTER: 11:00
- Meskell kicks off and it’s a touchback. Big possession for UH’s defense right now.
2ND QUARTER: 11:30
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- McDonald is not afraid to call his shot and it paid off in a big way. He finds Ward on a 35-yard touchdown reception down the middle of the field. OSU leads 21-14 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 11:55
- McDonald finds Smart on the Hawaii sideline for a first down. Hawaii moves the chains.
2ND QUARTER: 12:42
- Beavers kick it away from Stovall and it’s fair-caught at the 25 yard line. First down UH.
2ND QUARTER: 12:42
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Hodgins hauls in a 13-yard pass from Luton. After review, the touchdown is good. OSU leads 21-7 after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 13:16
- Make that another first down conversion for the Beavers. Oregon State is now in the redzone.
2ND QUARTER: 15:00
- Luton’s third down pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage, but OSU go for it on fourth down and move the chains on a pitch-and-catch. First down Beavers.
END OF 1ST QUARTER: OREGON STATE 14-7 HAWAII
1ST QUARTER: 0:21
- A five-yard run from Pierce ends the first quarter. Oregon State leads Hawaii 14-7.
1ST QUARTER: 1:15
- A tough penalty against UH as the Warriors are called for defensive holding. First down OSU.
1ST QUARTER: 2:48
HAWAII INTERCEPTION!
- Bad throw by McDonald downfield looking for a big play. Ball was underthrown as pressure collapsed the pocket. It’s OSU ball coming up.
1ST QUARTER: 4:12
- Stovall returns the kickoff 30 yards to set up Hawaii at the 30-yard line. First and 10 for the ‘Bows.
1ST QUARTER: 4:27
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- It’s that same man again for the Beavers as Jefferson scampers off for 37 yards for six. OSU leads 14-7 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 5:37
- Jefferson is having a field day against UH’s defense and is already over 70 yards rushing for the game.
1ST QUARTER: 5:45
- Luton finds Hodges for 10 yards to move the chains. First down OSU.
1ST QUARTER: 6:54
- Meskell kicks off for UH and it’s returned 40 yards. Beavers ball next.
1ST QUARTER: 6:54
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Why waste any time getting this game back on level terms? McDonald looks deep for Ward on a 29-yard touchdown reception. Hawaii ties things up at 7-7 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 7:44
- Wow! It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a return like that from a Rainbow Warrior! Stovall takes the opening kickoff 65 yards to put Hawaii’s offense in great field position.
1ST QUARTER: 7:44
OREGON STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Jefferson plunges forward four yards for the score. Oregon State trails 7-0 after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 7:55
- Jefferson finds room and rushes forward for a huge gain of 35 yards. Just like that, OSU is driving and looking to score.
1ST QUARTER: 9:02
- A 23-yard connection from Luton to Hodgins picks up the first down for the Beavers.
1ST QUARTER: 10:08
- Oregon State takes over on offense and opens with a three-yard rush from Jefferson.
1ST QUARTER: 10:08
HAWAII MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell misses on a 47-yard field goal after a failed throw to Sharsh in the endzone. Hawaii comes up empty-handed on its opening possession of the game.
1ST QUARTER: 10:30
- Another throw, another first down as McDonald finds Byrd to move the chains on a 10-yard reception. ‘Bows are driving near the redzone.
1ST QUARTER: 12:27
- McDonald and Reed run the option perfectly, resulting in Reed picking up another first down on an 11-yard run.
1ST QUARTER: 12:38
- Miles Reed finds four yards for a fourth and short. It looks like Hawaii is going for it.
1ST QUARTER: 14:12
- McDonald finds Sharsh for 11 yards to move the chains. First and 10 for the ‘Bows.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- The Beavers kickoff and it’s a touchback. The Warriors take the field on offense.
PREGAME
- Oregon State wins the kickoff and will defer to the second half. It’s Hawaii ball coming up first.
- T-minus 15 minutes until kickoff. The players are getting set to take the field.
- For those of you still on your way to Aloha Stadium…
Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog for Hawaii vs. Oregon State at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is currently set for 6 p.m. HST.