Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Nevada

1ST QUARTER: 8:17

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

  • McDonald to Byrd – heard that one before? McDonald finds a wide open Byrd on a go-route in the back of the endzone. Hawaii leads 7-0 after the PAT.

1ST QUARTER: 9:21:

  • Holly carries the rock on third and short and gets the first down. Great start on the ground for UH.

1ST QUARTER: 10:45

  • A nice stand by the Warrior defense to force the three-and-out. Cole McDonald leads UH back out onto the field.

1ST QUARTER: 12:14

  • McDonald finds Sharsh on third down but he’s short of the first down marker. Nevada ball coming out for the first time tonight.

1ST QUARTER: 14:19

  • A couple of nice runs by Holly moves the chains for the Warriors. A strong start on the ground for the ‘Bows.

1ST QUARTER: 15:00

  • Nevada kicks off and it’s a touchback. Hawaii is offense to start things off.

PREGAME

Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog of Hawaii vs. Nevada! Follow along for live game updates and highlights.

