Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas

1ST QUARTER: 11:52
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- More fumbling problems for Hawaii as Reed fumbles the ball after what looked to be a strong opening drive for the ‘Bows. Central Arkansas’ ball next.
1ST QUARTER: 13:43
- A nice run by Miles Reed goes for eight yards. Third down and short for Hawaii in Central Arkansas’ half.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- Central Arkansas and Hawaii’s Lincoln Victor calls for a touchback. UH is on offense to kick things off.
PREGAME:
- After the coin toss, Hawaii picks right and will receive the ball first. Kickoff coming up next.
- Hawaii is busting out the green jerseys tonight! A fan favorite, to say the least.
Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog of Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas! Follow along for live game updates and highlights.