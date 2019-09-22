Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas

1ST QUARTER: 11:52

HAWAII TURNOVER!

  • More fumbling problems for Hawaii as Reed fumbles the ball after what looked to be a strong opening drive for the ‘Bows. Central Arkansas’ ball next.

1ST QUARTER: 13:43

  • A nice run by Miles Reed goes for eight yards. Third down and short for Hawaii in Central Arkansas’ half.

1ST QUARTER: 15:00

  • Central Arkansas and Hawaii’s Lincoln Victor calls for a touchback. UH is on offense to kick things off.

PREGAME:

  • After the coin toss, Hawaii picks right and will receive the ball first. Kickoff coming up next.
  • Hawaii is busting out the green jerseys tonight! A fan favorite, to say the least.

Aloha and welcome to KHON2’s live blog of Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas! Follow along for live game updates and highlights.

