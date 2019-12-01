Live Blog: Hawaii vs. Army

We’re here at Aloha Stadium for the Hawaii’s senior night game against Army. Stay with KHON2 as we’ll provide live updates of the game.

Hawaii 24, Army 17, 2Q, 0:41

9:05: Touchback. Hawaii has the ball on its own 20 with 41 seconds left in the first half and one timeout. Do the Warriors try to move the ball here or play it safe?

9:01: Army calls its final timeout of the half before a fourth-and-1 at the Hawaii 25 with 51 seconds left in the first half. A chop block penalty moves it back to the 40 and Army appears it will punt with 47 seconds left in the first half.

8:55: Fair catch Army.

8:52: McDonald’s first pass attempt of the game is a four-yard TOUCHDOWN to Sharsh. Hawaii takes its first lead of the game at 24-17 with 2:40 left in the first half.

8:50: Uh oh. Cordeiro rushes to the Army 7 but is down. Cole McDonald enters the game at quarterback with 3:36 remaining in the first half.

8:43: Hawaii forces a fourth-and-1 on the Army 34, and the Black Knights are going for it. Hopkins fakes a toss and his pass falls INCOMPLETE. UH ball with 5:49 left in the half and excellent field position.

8:37: Another kickoff for Meskell, another touchback. Army to start from its own 25.

8:34: TOUCHDOWN. On the first play of the next drive, Cordeiro hits an open Cedric Byrd in the end zone. Meskell’s PAT ties the game at 17 with 8:08 remaining in the half.

Yes, this touchdown highlight is cool, but if you add your own "zoom" sound effect it's even better!! Trust us! 🤯🤯 #HawaiiFB #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/9nVbxj39NR — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 1, 2019

8:32: Hopkins is INTERCEPTED by Solomon Matautia on third-and-long to the Army 25 with 8:14 left in the first half.

8:25: The first punt of the day for either team belongs to Hawaii as it faces fourth-and-5 from its own 41. Ben Scruton punts it to the Army 18 with 10:53 left in the half.

8:21: Hawaii will start from its own 22 after Justice Augafa’s kickoff return.

8:17: McCoy starts the second quarter off with a 40-yard rush to get to the Hawaii 10. Two plays later, he takes a handoff for a seven-yard TOUCHDOWN. That’s his second trip to the end zone of the day. Cooper’s PAT is good and Army retakes the lead at 17-10 with 13:40 left in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

8:11: End of the first quarter. Army has second-and-9 from midfield when play resumes in the second quarter.

8:08: Army to start on its own 25 after a touchback.

8:04: That was quick. Miles reed rushes for 30 yards to the Army 26, then Cordeiro hits Jason-Matthew Sharsh for a 26-yard TOUCHDOWN. Meskell’s PAT is good and we’re all tied up at 10 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

8:01: Victor returns the kickoff to the UH 44 as the Rainbow Warriors will have great field position heading into their second possesion.

7:59: The Rainbow Warriors force a fourth-and-7 from the UH 15. Cooper’s 32-yard field goal is good as Army extends its lead to 10-3 with 3:31 left in the first.

7:56: Army gets the spot and has a fresh set of downs at the Hawaii 18.

7:55: Army drives with relative easy to the Hawaii 19 and elects to go for it on fourth-and-1. Hopkins runs to his right and it’s close, so much so that the referees will review the spot.

7:50: Another touchback for Meskell. Army to start from its own 25.

7:47: Cordeiro leads UH down to the Army 25 but the drive stalls after that. The ‘Bows send out Meskell for the 42-yard field goal attempt and it’s…good. Hawaii cuts the Army lead to 7-3 with 9:45 left in the first.

7:41: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after Lincoln Victor’s fair catch. Chevan Cordeiro trots out at QB for Hawaii, ending speculation as to who would get the nod between him and Cole McDonald this week. At least to start off.

7:37: Army’s first play from scrimmage is a pass from Kelvin Hopkins to a WIDE OPEN Artice Hobbs for 69 yards to the UH 6. The ‘Bows force third-and-goal but Army scores a TOUCHDOWN on Sandon McCoy’s three-yard rush. David Cooper’s extra point is good and the Black Knights lead 7-0 with 13:16 remaining in the first quarter. That was quick.

Well, that was quick. @ArmyWP_Football with a four-play, 75-yard drive to take the early lead. pic.twitter.com/BwNZ8hYGkD — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 1, 2019

7:33 p.m.: Army receives to begin this game. Ryan Meskell’s kickoff is fair caught for a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER