Live blog: Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball vs. Nebraska

The stage is set as the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team takes on Nebraska in Madison, Wis. in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

The winner of today’s game will take on host Wisconsin, who have already swept Texas A&M earlier in the day.

Follow along as KHON2 will blog live updates of the matchup between the Rainbow Wahine and the Cornhuskers below.

Nebraska 24, Hawaii 22, Set 2

(Nebraska leads 1-0)

12:45: The ‘Bows cut the lead to 24-22 from 24-19, prompting a Nebraska timeout.

12:38: Hawaii did take a brief 16-15 lead, but Nebraska has surged ahead 20-17 and Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow calls a timeout.

12:33: Nebraska still holds a 13-11 lead as a stoppage in play occurs due to a net challenge.

12:27: Nebraska was up 10-4, but a 5-0 Hawaii run has cut the Cornhusker lead to 10-9 in the second set. Cornhuskers call timeout.

12:19: Nebraksa takes a quick 4-1 lead in the second set, prompting a Hawaii timeout.

SET TWO

12:13: A roller coaster first set ends with Nebraska taking it 29-27, despite Van Sickle’s seven kills.

12:05: Hawaii jumps ahead 24-23 and Nebraska calls timeout.

11:58: Hawaii jumps ahead 21-19 as Nebraska calls another timeout.

11:54: Nebraska takes its first lead of the set at 17-16 after a 4-0 run.

11:50: Hawaii now leads 15-12 as the first timeout is called. Van Sickle up to five kills.

11:43: Hawaii has taken a 9-6 lead in the early going. We have out first stoppage of play as Nebraska has taken its first challenge of the game. Brooke Van Sickle with three kills early for UH.

SET ONE

Pregame: Both teams have taken the floor and are ready to go.