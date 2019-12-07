Live Blog: Hawaii at Boise State

The time has come.

Hawaii is set to take on Boise State in the 2019 Mountain West championship game. It is the first time UH has ever appeared in the MW championship game. The ‘Bows joined the conference as a football-only member in 2012.

Boise State 17, Hawaii 3, Halftime

12:25: Hawaii runs out the clock to end the first half and trails 17-3. The Rainbow Warriors will receive to start the second half.

12:23: TOUCHDOWN BRONCOS. Henderson hits John Hightower for a 36-yard touchdown on a great play. Boise State extends its lead to 17-3 with 14 seconds left in the half.

12:21: Hawaii goes three-and-out as Boise State takes its last timeout. The Broncos get the ball back on their own 43 with 38 seconds left and no timeouts.

12:16: Lincoln Victor takes the kickoff to the UH 24. 1:01 left in the first half.

12:15: TOUCHDOWN BOISE STATE. Jaylon Henderson rolls to his left and hits an open Khalil Shakur for a 36-yard score. The PAT is good and BSU takes its first lead of the game. 10-3 with 1:07 left in the first half.

12:12: Hawaii forces a fourth-and-4 on its own 36. UH calls timeout with 1:11 left in the first half. Decision time for Boise on whether the Broncos will kick a 53-yard field goal or go for it to try to keep the drive going.

12:06 p.m.: Hawaii gets to the Boise State 36 after a 25-yard run by Miles Reed and then a 9-yard run by McDonald. McDonald takes a deep shot into the end zone, which is INTERCEPTED by Kekoa Nawahine. BSU gets the ball on its own 20 with 3:44 left.

11:59: Boise State gets out from the shadow of its own goal line and picks up a few first downs. UH’s defense holds strong and forces a fourth down punt. After JoJo Ward’s punt return, Hawaii gets the ball back on its own 31 with 5:50 left in the first hald.

11:53: Hawaii almost converts on a fake Statue of Liberty play but elects to attempt a 19-yard field goal. Meskell’s attempt is good, but Boise gets called for offsides. Hawaii goes for it from the 1, and McDonald is stopped JUST short on a run. Huge stop for Boise State, who gets the ball back from just outside its own goal line with 9:35 left. Still 3-3. Whew.

11:47: From the shotgun, McDonald takes the snap, puts his head down and picks up the first down with some help from his offensive line. Hawaii at the 10.

11:44: Hawaii faces fourth-and-1 at the Boise 14. The ‘Bows are going for it, but BSU calls a timeout first with 12:13 left in the second quarter.

11:37: A 45-yard completion from Cole McDonald to JoJo Ward has Hawaii at the Boise State 23.

SECOND QUARTER

11:35: End of the first. Hawaii will face second-and-1 from its own 34 when the second quarter starts. About as good a start the ‘Bows could have hoped for.

11:32: Hawaii will start from its own 25 after the kickoff touchback.

11:28: Boise State ties the game at 3 on Eric Sachse’s 34-yard field goal, 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

11:26: BSU is driving down the field and now have a fresh set of downs at the Hawaii 12. The Broncos are rushing at will it seems.

11:19: Meskell’s kickoff is another touchback. Bosie State starts again from its own 25.

11:16: The ‘Bows drive all the way to the Boise State 30 before going for a field goal. Ryan Meskell’s 47-yarder is…good. Hawaii on the board first. 3-0, 6:44 left in the first.

11:12: ‘Bows driving. Now down to the Boise 34.

11:06: Boise State goes three-and-out on its first drive. Terrific start from the UH defense. Hawaii will start from its own 36 with 13:36 left in the first quarter.

11:03: Boise State wins the toss and elects to receive. Ryan Meskell’s kickoff goes in the end zone for a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER

11:00: And here. We. Go. Cole McDonald has been announced as the starting quarterback for Hawaii today.

10:50 a.m.: UH is getting its final preparation in on the blue turf. It’s a cold one in Boise, Idaho, with temperatures in the 40’s.