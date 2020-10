While running backs experienced their share of shine in the Run-N-Shoot, expect a more expanded, well-rounded role for the group in UH's new Run-N-Gun offense. It's an offense that stresses the complete back – someone who can run, catch, pass protect and run block.

UH has an exciting stable of running backs to deploy on that mission this year. Top rusher Miles Reedreturns for his junior year after flirting with a 1,000-yard season in 2019. He's joined by a pair of promising newcomers in true freshman Dae Dae Hunter and senior transfer Calvin Turner.

No matter who is on the field, UH looks to exploit its opponents both on the ground and in the air. "We have so many guys that are dangerous with the football in their hands," running backs coach Bo Graham says. "We have guys that can make you miss, we got guys who can run you over, and we got guys who can out-run you too. I love the versatility of this group."

Returnees