Hawaii’s Ilm Manning selected to preseason All-Mountain West Conference team

by: Hawaii Athletics

Ilm Manning // Hawaii Athletics

The Mountain West announced its preseason all-conference team, as selected by the league’s media, and University of Hawai’i offensive lineman Ilm Manning made the 28-man squad.
 
The junior from Glendale, Ariz., was the lone Rainbow Warrior represented and comes one day after his selection to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Manning was also previously named to the preseason all-conference first team by both Athlon and Phil Steele.


Entering his junior season, Manning has started all 29 games of his UH career at left tackle. The two-time academic all-Mountain West selection was named to the all-conference second team in 2019 and was a key member of the offensive line unit that helped UH finish No. 5 in passing offense and No. 13 in total offense.
 Boise State led all teams with eight selections followed by San Diego State and Colorado State with four each.
 
Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Offense
QB          Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
WR         Khalil Shakir, Boise State
WR         Warren Jackson, Colorado State
WR         Tre Walker, San José State
RB          Charles Williams, UNLV
RB          Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming
OL          Parker Ferguson, Air Force
OL          Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
OL          John Ojukwu, Boise State
OL          Ilm Manning, Hawai’i
OL          Keegan Cryder, Wyoming
TE           Trey McBride, Colorado State
 
Defense
DL          Scale Igiehon, Boise State
DL          Dom Peterson, Nevada
DL          Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
DL          Keshawn Banks, San Diego State
LB           Demonte Meeks, Air Force
LB           Riley Whimpey, Boise State
LB           Dequan Jackson, Colorado State
LB           Justin Rice, Fresno State
DB          Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State
DB          Avery Williams, Boise State
DB          Darren Hall, San Diego State
DB          Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
 
Specialists
P             Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
PK           Brandon Talton, Nevada
KR          Savon Scarver, Utah State
PR          Avery Williams, Boise State
 
 

