Hawaii’s Ilm Manning selected to preseason All-Mountain West Conference team

The Mountain West announced its preseason all-conference team, as selected by the league’s media, and University of Hawai’i offensive lineman Ilm Manning made the 28-man squad.



The junior from Glendale, Ariz., was the lone Rainbow Warrior represented and comes one day after his selection to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Manning was also previously named to the preseason all-conference first team by both Athlon and Phil Steele.



Entering his junior season, Manning has started all 29 games of his UH career at left tackle. The two-time academic all-Mountain West selection was named to the all-conference second team in 2019 and was a key member of the offensive line unit that helped UH finish No. 5 in passing offense and No. 13 in total offense.

Boise State led all teams with eight selections followed by San Diego State and Colorado State with four each.



Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Offense

QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

WR Warren Jackson, Colorado State

WR Tre Walker, San José State

RB Charles Williams, UNLV

RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

OL Parker Ferguson, Air Force

OL Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force

OL John Ojukwu, Boise State

OL Ilm Manning , Hawai’i

OL Keegan Cryder, Wyoming

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State



Defense

DL Scale Igiehon, Boise State

DL Dom Peterson, Nevada

DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

DL Keshawn Banks, San Diego State

LB Demonte Meeks, Air Force

LB Riley Whimpey, Boise State

LB Dequan Jackson, Colorado State

LB Justin Rice, Fresno State

DB Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

DB Avery Williams, Boise State

DB Darren Hall, San Diego State

DB Tariq Thompson, San Diego State



Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton, Nevada

KR Savon Scarver, Utah State

PR Avery Williams, Boise State



