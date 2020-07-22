Hawaii’s Ilm Manning selected to preseason All-Mountain West Conference team

The Mountain West announced its preseason all-conference team, as selected by the league’s media, and University of Hawai’i offensive lineman Ilm Manning made the 28-man squad.
The junior from Glendale, Ariz., was the lone Rainbow Warrior represented and comes one day after his selection to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Manning was also previously named to the preseason all-conference first team by both Athlon and Phil Steele.
Entering his junior season, Manning has started all 29 games of his UH career at left tackle. The two-time academic all-Mountain West selection was named to the all-conference second team in 2019 and was a key member of the offensive line unit that helped UH finish No. 5 in passing offense and No. 13 in total offense.
Boise State led all teams with eight selections followed by San Diego State and Colorado State with four each.
Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Offense
QB Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State
WR Warren Jackson, Colorado State
WR Tre Walker, San José State
RB Charles Williams, UNLV
RB Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming
OL Parker Ferguson, Air Force
OL Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
OL John Ojukwu, Boise State
OL Ilm Manning, Hawai’i
OL Keegan Cryder, Wyoming
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
Defense
DL Scale Igiehon, Boise State
DL Dom Peterson, Nevada
DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
DL Keshawn Banks, San Diego State
LB Demonte Meeks, Air Force
LB Riley Whimpey, Boise State
LB Dequan Jackson, Colorado State
LB Justin Rice, Fresno State
DB Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State
DB Avery Williams, Boise State
DB Darren Hall, San Diego State
DB Tariq Thompson, San Diego State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
PK Brandon Talton, Nevada
KR Savon Scarver, Utah State
PR Avery Williams, Boise State