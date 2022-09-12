For the first time since 2019 the University of Hawaii women’s soccer program has collected Big West Conference weekly honors.

A pair of Rainbow Wahine were honored on Monday as goalkeeper Sophie Augustin received defensive player of the week recognition while Amber Gilbert was tabbed as the conference’s freshman of the week.



Augustin recorded a career-high eight saves in UH’s 2-1 win at Portland State last Thursday. The junior’s eight saves are the most by a Hawai’i player since Oct. 10, 2019, when Alexis Mata recorded 10 saves. She has gotten the win in each of her two starts in goal and currently leads the conference in save percentage, stopping 84.2 percent of shots on goal on the season.



Gilbert, who missed the last two seasons due to injury, recorded her second goal of the season while adding an assist in the victory over the Vikings. The Mililani graduate is also the only freshman in The Big West with multiple goals on the season.



Gilbert is the first Rainbow Wahine to be named Big West Freshman of the Week since the league began giving out the award in 2021.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-2) return to their home field this week to open Big West Conference play on Thursday against UC Davis at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.