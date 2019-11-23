Hawaii wraps up Big West title with senior night sweep over Long Beach State

A special night for the No. 18 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team culminated with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 sweep over Long Beach State on Friday night.

The first sellout crowd for a Rainbow Wahine volleyball game since Sept. 7, 2013 saw UH (24-3, 14-2) win its first outright Big West title since 2016.

A spirited senior night crowd lifted the Wahine and seemed to fluster the Beach (12-16, 9-7). Norene Iosia had 20 assists, five kills, five digs and a career-high seven service aces in a spirited effort.

The Rainbow Wahine will now await the NCAA tournament selection day of Sunday, Dec. 1 to see if they will host an NCAA tournament subregional for the first time since 2013. The selection committee will choose the top 16 teams in its eyes to host. Hawaii’s current RPI ranking is 12.

The NCAA tournament begins on Dec. 5.