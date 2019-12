BOISE, ID – OCTOBER 12: Running back Fred Holly III #21 of the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors stiff arms the tackle of linebacker Benton Wickersham #25 of the Boise State Broncos during first half action on October 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

University of Hawaii running back Fred Holly III announced his intent to transfer from the program via Twitter Monday morning.

The redshirt junior has rushed for 777 yards and six touchdowns during his UH career. This season, he carried the ball 52 times for 292 yards and two touchdowns as sophomore Miles Reed emerged as the primary rusher for the Rainbow Warriors (9-5).

The Rainbow Warriors will close out their season on Christmas Eve against BYU at Aloha Stadium for a 3 p.m. kickoff.