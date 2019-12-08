Hawaii routed by Boise State in Mountain West championship game

BOISE, ID – DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Jaylon Henderson #9 of the Boise State Broncos scrambles during the first half of the Mountain West Championship against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on December 7, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Hawaii’s hopes for a Mountain West Conference championship will have to wait for another year as the Rainbow Warriors fell 31-10 to Boise State on Saturday afternoon.

UH joined the Mountain West as football-only members in 2012. In its first ever appearance in the MW championship game, the ‘Bows were done in by costly penalties and turnovers.

Boise State was held scoreless on the game’s opening possession. On UH’s first drive, the ‘Bows drove down the field and got on the board first with Ryan Meskell’s 47-yard field goal with 6:44 remaining in the first quarter.

It was the only lead Hawaii ever held on Saturday.

The Broncos scored 31 unanswered points before Miles Reed’s 21-yard rushing touchdown with 12:00 remaining in the fourth quarter. But by then, the game was already out of hand.

Hawaii turned the ball over three times on downs and five times in total. On offense, the ‘Bows were penalized nine times for 61 yards.

Khalil Shakir led BSU with seven receptions for 89 yards and 10 rushing yards on two carries. He had two touchdowns — one via a 36-yard pass from Jaylon Henderson and another on a four-yard handoff.

Quarterback Cole McDonald played the entire game for Hawaii, completing 20 of his 36 passes for 244 yards and an interception. Chevan Cordeiro, who suffered a leg injury against Army last week, did not see any action. He was cleared to return in last week’s game, according to the CBS Sports broadcast.

Hawaii fell to 9-5 and now awaits its bowl destination, which will be revealed on Sunday. Boise State (12-1) is still in the running for a New Years 6 Bowl Bid, which would put the ‘Bows in the Las Vegas Bowl against a Pac-12 opponent.

If Hawaii were to get selected to the Hawaii Bowl, the Rainbow Warriors would play BYU, who have already agreed to participate in the game.