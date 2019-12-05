Hawaii men’s volleyball voted preseason No. 1

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was named the preseason top-ranked team in the NVA/AVCA DI-DII preseason poll released Thursday.

The Rainbow Warriors finished 28-3 last year and fell to Long Beach State in the NCAA championship game.

The 2020 Hawaii squad returns many impact players, such as Gage Worsley, Rado Parapunov, Colton Cowell and James Anastassiades. It also brings in heralded Greek freshman Dimitrios Mouchalis.

UH received 14 of the 15 first-place votes. For the complete preseason poll, click here.

Hawaii starts off its 2020 campaign on Jan. 3 against Charleston at the Stan Sheriff Center.