Hawaii Football’s new ‘Break The Rock’ postgame tradition provides added motivation for the Rainbow Warriors

The University of Hawaii football team will hit the field this Friday night in hopes of successfully closing out a season opening two game road sweep when they face off with the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) are expecting frosty 30-degree weather at kickoff in Laramie but fully intend to warm up with a new postgame tradition.

Following last weekend’s 34-19 win at Fresno State, head coach Todd Graham called on quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to take a sledgehammer and break a rock that had the Bulldogs logo on it to commemorate the victory. The team erupted when Cordeiro crushed the rock into pieces serving as the crushing of that week’s goal of being 1-0.

“It was an honor for Coach Graham to choose me. This ain’t the last rock we’re going to break. We’re going to break more and hopefully we’re going to break ten more rocks or even more than that. To do that we got to work everyday. Just focus on our craft and just keep on practicing hard,” said Cordeiro.

The tradition was first introduced to the team at the end of training camp at a practice at Aloha Stadium, and since that moment has become a common motivator amongst the team with many players breaking huddles with the phrase ‘break the rock’.

“The rock tradition is pretty good. It gives us extra motivation for us to break one rock each game and it’s pretty much our goal every week,” said defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala.

“Just having that goal. After the game just to break the rock. Every goal, every week. We have that goal to break the rock after the game. One rock every game, and it fuels a fire to us. Makes us work harder,” added Cordeiro.

The Rainbow Warriors will have an opportunity to break the rock this Friday night against Wyoming, where a victory would mark as the program’s first win in Laramie since 1991.

Kickoff is set for 3:45pm HST on Fox Sports 1.