Hawaii football takes care of business in 52-31 senior night victory over Army

With the Mountain West championship game at Boise State on the horizon next week, the University of Hawaii football team made sure to not look ahead and took care of business on Saturday night.

Behind Cole McDonald’s 250 passing yards and three touchdowns in relief, the Rainbow Warriors beat Army 52-31 on senior night at Aloha Stadium.

Chevan Cordeiro got the starting nod for quarterback to start the game for the Rainbow Warriors (9-4) but went down with an injury towards the end of the first half. McDonald entered for him and finished the rest of the game, completing 19 of his 29 passes with no interceptions. Cordeiro, meanwhile, was 7-of-12 with two touchdowns and 109 yards and no interceptions before going down.

Jared Smart and Cedric Byrd each had eight receptions and a touchdown each. Smart had a game-high 123 receiving yards, while Byrd was not far behind with 122.

Cornerback Rojesterman Farris sealed the game with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:34 remaining, good for the longest interception return in school history.