Hawaii falls short at No. 13 Oregon

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 89-64 at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Bows and Ducks were tied at 34 at halftime. Senior shooting guard Eddie Stansberry was red-hot, leading all scorers with 14 points and four 3-pointers at the break.

However, Oregon stormed to a 20-1 to start the second half to take a 54-35 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining. The Rainbow Warriors never recovered.

Five players scored in double digits for the Ducks, led by Payton Pritchard’s 20 points and 10 assists.

Stansberry finished with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting overall and 7-of-14 shooting from 3.

Hawaii will return back home to face Samford on Dec. 15. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.