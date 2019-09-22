Hawaii defeats Central Arkansas, 35-16

The Rainbow Warrior football team defeated Central Arkansas, 35,16, Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

Quarterback Cole McDonald led Hawaii with 300 passing yards on 25-of-32 attempts to go along with four touchdowns and one interception.

Hawaii jumped out to an early 21-0 in the first half but turnovers were an issue once again for the Warriors, committing four (one interception, three fumbles) on the night.

While Central Arkansas only scored seven points off of tonight’s turnovers, the Bears hung tough for the Warriors throughout the game after a slow start to the first quarter.

Carlo Blackman was the difference-maker for the Bears, carrying the rock 17 times for 147 yards and a score. He also tallied 29 yards on five receptions.

Jared Smart had a breakout performance for the ‘Bows, leading Hawaii in receiving with 121 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown.

True freshman Lincoln Victor also made a name for himself in front of the ALoha Stadium faithful, scoring his first-career touchdown to go along with three receptions and 33 yards.

Hawaii will hit the road to take on Nevada next Saturday in Reno. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HST.