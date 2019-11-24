Hawaii claims West division with 14-11 thriller over San Diego State

History was made as Hawaii outlasted San Diego State 14-11 on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

Since joining the Mountain West in 2012, Hawaii has never played in the conference championship game. That changed on Saturday night, as UH (8-4, 5-3) clinched the West division by beating the Aztecs (8-3, 5-3).

Matt Araiza missed a 48-yard field goal with two seconds left to seal the win for the ‘Bows.

Cole McDonald got the starting nod for Hawaii at quarterback and completed 13 of his 17 first half passes for 144 yards. His 8-yard touchdown to Jason-Matthew Sharsh came with 3:43 left in the first quarter, on a drive that took 15 plays, 92 yards and 8:30 of game time.

However, McDonald also threw a costly interception to Luq Barcoo near the end of the second quarter which allowed the Aztecs to cut the lead to 7-3 with 18 seconds left in the first half on Matt Araiza’s 27-yard field goal.

McDonald never re-entered the game after going three-and-out on the first possession of the second half.

Chevan Cordeiro went in the game at quarterback for Hawaii on the next possession, and he led the Rainbow Warriors down the field with a 14-play, 96-yard drive capped off by a Fred Holly 11-yard touchdown run. The drive lasted 7:12, giving the ‘Bows a 14-3 lead.

The Aztecs cut the deficit to 14-11 with 12:58 remaining when quarterback Ryan Agnew ran in a 5-yard score on fourth-and-goal and then ran in the ensuing two-point conversion.

Cordeiro completed 9-of-16 passes for 71 yards and also ran the ball eight times for 59 yards. Khoury Bethley and Solomon Matautia both had seven tackles to lead a stingy defense for UH. Sharsh caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, all game highs.

Agnew completed 25 of his 39 passes for 229 yards.

The ‘Bows will travel to No. 20 Boise State (10-1, 7-1) on Dec. 7 for the Mountain West Championship game. But first, senior night against Army takes place next Saturday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.