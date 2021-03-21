Hawai’i Beach Volleyball’s Ilihia Huddleston aims to ‘keep momentum going’ after sensational start to UH career

When the sixth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team makes their long-awaited 2021 season debut it will serve as the continuation of an impressive rookie season for Ilihia Huddleston.

The Rainbow Wahine freshman played in all nine matches of 2020 with fellow freshman Hanna Hellvig as the pair went a team-best 8-1 overall before the season came to a screeching halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It makes you realize how much, how lucky we are to even go to practice every single day. I think that when we first got our season cancelled last year it didn’t really hit any of us. We weren’t super sad and then a couple weeks went by and we were like crying in the phone with each other,” Huddleston told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’s crazy how much we learned that we can’t take it for granted. We can’t take any practice or any touch on the ball for granted. It was a real eye opener. It was really sad but it was a good learning experience.”

When the season was called off while the team was arriving for a tournament in Florida, Huddleston and Hellving were thriving having gone 6-1 at the No. 4 flight and 2-0 at the No. 5 flight with all but one of the wins coming in straight sets as the pairing ended the year on a team-best six-match win streak with 11 straight sets won.

During the offseason, citing the unpredictability of the pandemic, the Lidingö, Stockholm, Sweden native Hellvig announced that she would not be returning to Hawaii. Despite not having her partner back for another season, Huddleston remains confident that she can keep the momentum going.

“I am so excited. I think the matchups are amazing. My partner last year was Hannah Hellvig and we did so well together, we had so much fun and I really want to keep the momentum going. My goal is to get the 100 wins in a career that a few of our alumni have gotten. That’s my goal so I think that I’m on a good start now and I want to keep it going. That’s a big goal for me.”

That elite sorority of 100 career victories currently have only four members being Ari Homayun (118), Kaiwi Schucht (103), Nikki Taylor (103), and Katie Spieler (100).

Adding to the motivation for the San Diego native who entered the program as an AVCA Beach All-American and San Diego HSSA Student Athlete of the Year is the pride she carries in representing the islands. Born in Honolulu, Ilihia’s older sister, Hi’ilawe played for the UH beach volleyball team (2015-19).

“I’m also super excited to open away because we’re not only coming as the University of Hawaii, we’re coming as representing the state, which is very close to my heart. We’re learning, I’m teaching everyone E Ku Mau Mau, it’s amazing that we kind of like are HPW starting this whole cultural process on our team. Everyone is learning more about the Hawaiian culture and that’s my huge thing so to kind of bring that to the mainland is really cool. It’s kind of intense, I’m excited to show up and do a couple of Oli’s for everyone. Freak everyone out,” said Huddleston.

The BeachBows will face host UC Davis, as well as nationally-ranked squads California and Stanford, Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23.

Quick Set

Matches 1-4

Who: No. 6 Hawai’i, No. 11 California, No. 19 Stanford, UC Davis

When: March 22-23

Where: Davis, Calif.

Schedule

Monday, March 22

Hawai’i vs. Stanford….11:00 a.m. HT

Hawai’i at UC Davis……..1:00 p.m. HT

Tuesday, March 23

Hawai’i vs. California……….10:00 a.m. HT

Hawai’i at UC Davis………….12:00 p.m. HT

A New Era: The BeachBows are not the only ones making their long-awaited season-debut, so is first-year head coach Angelica Ljungqvist…Ljungqvist, also the associate coach of UH’s indoor squad, was named the program’s third head coach in August 2020….a former UH indoor All-American and National Player of the Year, Ljungquvist was a member of the Swedish Beach National Team and played professional indoor throughout Europe, Brazil, and Japan and on the beach in the FIVB World Tour.

All-Time Series Records: UH is a combined 13-0 all-time against Cal,, Stanford and UC Davis…UH is 9-0 against Stanford…this will be the fifth straight year they will face the Cardinal, and third straight year they play the Cardinal on opening week….UH faces California on the mainland for the first time after defeating the Golden Bears in each of the three previous meetings in Honolulu…Hawai’I meets UC Davis for just the second time and will make its first visit to Davis…UH won the previous meeting, 5-0, in the 2019 Big West Challenge at Pismo Beach.

National Rankings: Despite being idle since the official beginning the of the NCAA season in late February, UH remains ranked near its preseason spot of No. 5, coming in at No. 6 in the latest AVCA Poll (March 16)….UH has been ranked in all 69 weeks of the polls existence since 2013…. the ‘Bows have been ranked in the top 10 in each of those weeks, 58 of them in the Top 5.

Squad Breakdown: UH’s 2021 roster totals 18 active players….the SandBows return seven players who have seen action during their careers, including six who competed in last year’s COVID-shortened season.…highlighting that group is sophomore and 2019 Big West Freshman of the Year Pani Napoleon who has won 77 percent of her matches since joining the program…also among those back are Brooke Van Sickle who started every match at the No. 3 flight last year and Ilihia Huddleston who went a stellar 8-1 in the abbreviated season…four new recruits join the squad as well as seven crossovers from the indoor program…the roster includes players from seven different states (California, Idaho, Louisiana, Hawai’i, Ohio, New Jersey, and Washington), as well as Canada and Germany.

Indoor To Outdoor: Seven crossovers from UH’s nationally-ranked indoor squad bolster the 2021 beach squad…three of the crossovers return from last year’s team, headlined by Van Sickle, who went 7-2 in UH’s nine matches last year…new to the beach squad this year are Braelyn Akana, Amber Igiede and Tiffany Westerberg, as well as Kaylee Glagau who originally signed with the beach program in the fall of 2019, before joining the indoor program upon her arrival in 2020.

2021 Schedule: UH’s trip to Davis will be among three regular-season stops on the mainland for the BeachBows….following its opener, the Rainbow Wahine will remain on the mainland to compete in The Challenge, a round-robin tournament with its fellow Big West squads, March 26-27 in San Luis Obispo…the ‘Bows will also travel to Seattle in mid-April to take on Pac-12 squads Arizona, Oregon, and Washington, as well as Portland…UH will have two weekends at home, hosting all matches on campus at T.C. Ching Courts….UH will take on Big West rivals Long Beach State (April 2-3) and Cal Poly (April 9-11) on successive weeks… this year’s Big West Tournament will be hosted by Long Beach State, April 30-May 1…the 2021 NCAA Championships will once again be held in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 7-9.