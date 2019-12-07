Hawaii advances to second round of NCAA tournament with win over Northern Colorado

In the first NCAA Tournament game the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has hosted since 2013, the Rainbow Wahine defeated Northern Colorado 26-24, 24-26, 25-9, 25-15 on Friday night.

A spirited Stan Sheriff Center crowd watched the ‘Bows (25-3) advance to the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Northern Colorado jumped out to a 4-1 lead in set one and led as late as 23-22 before the Rainbow Wahine rallied to take a 1-0 lead.

In set two, it was the Bears (26-8) who rallied from being down 23-21 to take the set.

Jolie Rasmussen made her first appearance for UH since Sept. 3 in the third set, and it lifted Hawaii to a runaway 25-8 set victory. Rasmussen finished with four kills and a dig.

UH closed the deal in the fourth with a 25-15 set victory.

McKenna Ross led the ‘Bows with 14 kills, while 2019 Big West Player of the Year Norene Iosia had a double-double with 25 assists and 13 digs. For UNC, Taylor Muff had a match-high 19 kills.

The ‘Bows will advance to play San Diego, who topped Washington State 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14 in the match previous to their contest against Northern Colorado.

Hawaii has already seen San Diego this season. In their season opening match, the ‘Bows topped the Toreros (24-5) 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-10 in a five-set thriller on Aug. 30.

Saturday’s second round matchup is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Stan Sheriff Center.