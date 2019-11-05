Game Preview: Warriors host San Jose State with Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy on the line

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to get back to its winning ways by hosting San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 9 at Aloha Stadium. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. The teams will play for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in honor of the legendary head coach of both programs, who passed away earlier this year.
Game #10
Who: Hawai’i (5-4, 2-3 MW) vs. San Jose State (4-5, 1-4 MW)
When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, HI
Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: UH leads 21-19-1
Game Storylines:
- The teams will play for the inaugural Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in honor of the legendary head coach of both programs who passed away in May 2019.
- Tomey coached UH for 10 seasons from 1977-86, compiling a 63-46-3 record, and spent one season as special teams coordinator in 2011. He is a member of the school’s Sports Circle of Honor. Tomey coached SJSU for five seasons which included a 9-win campaign in 2006.
- The trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH competes for. The Warriors currently own two of those trophies, Paniolo Trophy (vs. Wyoming) and Island Showdown Trophy (vs. UNLV) after losing possession of the Kuter Trophy to Air Force last month.
- UH leads the all-time series 21-19-1 which includes a current three-game win streak. As Mountain West members, UH has won four of the six meetings. The teams have played every year since 1996 with the exception of 2012.
- SJSU holds a slight 13-12 advantage in games played in Honolulu, including recent success winning three of four from 2008-15. The Warriors snapped a two-game home skid with a 37-26 win in 2017.
- The road team has won five of the last six match-ups and eight of the last 11 meetings in the series
- Last season, the teams played a five-overtime thriller with UH prevailing 44-41 with Ryan Meskell’s 35-yard field goal proving to be the game-winner. SJSU kicker Bryce Crawford missed his third overtime attempt which would have forced a sixth OT.
- SJSU head coach Brent Brennan was a graduate assistant at UH in 1998 under head coach Fred vonAppen. Brennan’s cousin is former UH record-setting quarter- back Colt Brennan.
- SJSU is 2-2 on the road this season with wins over Arkansas and Army. UH has lost its last two home games after starting the year with three straight wins at Aloha Stadium.
- UH’s Cole McDonald needs 204 passing yards for 3,000 this season to become just the third quarterback in program history with two 3,000-yard passing seasons. The only other UH quarterbacks with two or more 3K seasons are Timmy Chang and Colt Brennan. McDonald also needs 307 yards passing to reach 7,000 in his career.
- UH has surpassed 200-yards rushing in each of the past two games, averaging 232.0 per game.