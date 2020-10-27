Game Preview: ‘Bows continue season opening road trip at Wyoming on Friday Night

Rainbow Warrior Football team enters field at Fresno State with co-captains Miles Reed and Eugene Ford along with head coach Todd Graham (right) // Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawai’i football team will continue its season-opening road trip with a match-up with Wyoming, Friday, Oct. 30 in a nationally televised game on FS1. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. MT (3:45 p.m. HT) at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) are coming off a 34-19 victory over Fresno State in a game in which UH rushed for 323 yards and racked up 552 yards of total offense.

Game #2

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Time: 7:45 p.m. MT/3:45 p.m HT

Where: Laramie, Wyo.

Stadium: War Memorial Stadium

Television: FS1 (Spectrum Ch. 214/HD 1214 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 75/HD 1075). Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH-HD3 (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 1:45 p.m.

Video Streaming: foxsports.com/live or the FOX Sports GO app.

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: 25th Meeting. WYO leads, 14-10.



Game Storylines: