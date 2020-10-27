Game Preview: ‘Bows continue season opening road trip at Wyoming on Friday Night

The University of Hawai’i football team will continue its season-opening road trip with a match-up with Wyoming, Friday, Oct. 30 in a nationally televised game on FS1. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. MT (3:45 p.m. HT) at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) are coming off a 34-19 victory over Fresno State in a game in which UH rushed for 323 yards and racked up 552 yards of total offense.
Game #2
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Time: 7:45 p.m. MT/3:45 p.m HT
Where: Laramie, Wyo.
Stadium: War Memorial Stadium
Television: FS1 (Spectrum Ch. 214/HD 1214 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 75/HD 1075). Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH-HD3 (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 1:45 p.m.
Video Streaming: foxsports.com/live or the FOX Sports GO app.
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: 25th Meeting. WYO leads, 14-10.
Game Storylines:
- UH and Wyoming will play for the Paniolo Trophy, one of four rivalry trophies in the Mountain West that UH is involved with. Hawai’i currently holds the trophy by virtue of its 17-13 win in Honolulu in 2018.
- The Cowboys lead the all-time series 14-10 and have won seven of the last nine meetings. UH’s two wins during the stretch game at home in 2014 and ’18.
- Two of the four MW meetings between the teams have gone into overtime, both won by Wyoming in Laramie (2013 & ’17). In those four conference meetings, UH has out-scored UW, 132-128.
- UH’s last win in Laramie occurred in 1991 (32-17). The Cowboys have won five straight meetings at War Memorial Stadium since.
- A win on Saturday would give UH a 2-0 start to the season for the fourth consecutive year, which would mark the first time in the modern era and only the second time in school history (1922-25).
- A win would also give UH a 2-0 Mountain West start for the third time since 2016. UH’s best MW start is 3-0 in 2018.
- Since joining the Mountain West in 2012, UH has played back-to-back conference road games in consecutive weeks three times losing both games in 2012 and 2015 and splitting in 2014.
- With 96 career victories, UH head coach Todd Graham is third winningest active coach in the Mountain West behind Wyoming’s Craig Bohl (140) and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun (99).
- UH has won four straight MW games dating back to last season, a school record. The Warriors have won five of their last six MW games and have won three straight MW regular season road games.
- UH is 11-22 all-time in Mountain West road games however are 7-2 since the start of the 2018 season.
- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has a 5-0 record as a starter.
- UH’s 323 yards rushing yards against Fresno State last week was its most since going for 344 yards in a home win versus Nevada in 2016. UH also featured two 100-yard rushers (Cordeiro-116 yds. & Miles Reed-109 yds.) for the first time since 2013.
- UH recorded three interceptions in a game for the first time since a road win at San Jose State in 2016 and the team’s four takeaways were its most since a home win against UT Martin in 2016 (Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions).