Foundation of ‘QB Hui’ allows ‘Bows quarterback McDonald to learn from ‘humbling experience’

For the first time since their season opening win over Arizona this past Saturday, the University of Hawaii football team went back to work this morning, hitting the practice field in preparation for Oregon State next week.

The Rainbow Warriors, with an early idle weekend are on a mission for improvement despite the victory.

In the 45-38 win over the Wildcats, quarterback Cole McDonald assured of his starting role by head coach Nick Rolovich, aims at cleaning up the mistakes from a 378 yard passing performance with four touchdowns that saw four interceptions, which led to being replaced late by Chevan Cordeiro.

Cordeiro’s late game heroics to win the game, and Cole’s hot start ultimately served as the epitome of what the team calls the ‘QB Hui’. Described as a way of life for the unit, that attempts to be the most complete and capable in the country.

“It’s just kind of the essence of what we represent as a quarterback group. Every position group represents something different. QB Hui for us is that unique kind of feeling of what makes us special quarterbacks on and off the field,” McDonald told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“There’s great examples, Chevan and Cole are very different people, but they’re going to be life long friends and people that they can count on, and they can learn from each other and encourage each other,” added Rolovich.

Although supportive of his teammates, especially the redshirt freshman Cordeiro, McDonald, who was praised by Rolovich for being the first to celebrate the fourth quarter TD toss by Cordeiro to Cedric Byrd, his intentions are to not let a removal from the game without UH holding a big advantage, ever happen again.

“Being pulled is something that you never want to have, but it’s definitely a humbling experience and something that you have to step back and re-evaluate your game and your play. I don’t ever want to have to have that feeling again. Obviously I want to win and I want the team to win and that’s our ultimate goal, but I want to be able to finish that game with those boys, and say that we ultimately smashed Arizona rather than letting it come down to the one yard line and the defense making that amazing play,” said McDonald.

The ‘Bows will next hit the field on September 7, against Oregon State at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm.