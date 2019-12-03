Former University of Hawaii wide receiver Trevor Davis picked up by Miami Dolphins

Former University of Hawaii wide receiver Trevor Davis was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday,

This comes after the Bay Area native was released by the Oakland Raiders on Monday. On Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he fumbled a kickoff return and ran once for no yards in a 40-9 loss.

Davis was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the firth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Raiders on Sept. 19 for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 Draft.

Davis played the 2011 and 2012 seasons for Hawaii, catching 45 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns over his UH career.

He transferred to California following the 2012 season and finished his career with 2,300 all-purpose yards, registering 1,071 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches with 64 receptions. He totaled 1,110 yards on 45 kick returns including two touchdowns, as well as 115 yards on 14 punt returns