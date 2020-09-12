Former Rainbow Warrior, Trayvon Henderson, promoted to Bengals active roster for week 1

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 15: Trayvon Henderson #41 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the first half against the New England Patriots in the game at Paul Brown Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Bengals today elevated DE Amani Bledsoe and Former University of Hawai’i standout, Trayvon Henderson, from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team’s active roster now stands at 55 players.

Sunday versus the Chargers will be the safety’s 5th career game after playing in four in 2019 with Cincinnati.

As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, both Bledsoe and Henderson automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.