Former Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown finally getting his shot at Oklahoma State

Dru Brown was a rising senior when he left the University of Hawaii for greener pastures at Oklahoma State in the spring of 2018.

However, his time in Stillwater has been spent mostly on the bench. During the 2018 season, he utilized his redshirt by appearing in just one game — the Liberty Bowl against Missouri, where his only action was on a handoff.

Dru Brown threw 37 touchdowns for 5,273 yards as Hawaii’s starting quarterback over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

During fall camp entering the 2019 season, he was beat out by freshman Spencer Sanders for the starting quarterback position. Before last Saturday, Brown appeared in just three games this season, and only in mop-up duty.

However, Sanders went down with an injury against Kansas on Nov. 16 that leaves him out for at least the remainder of the regular season. That meant Brown got the start last Saturday against West Virginia, and he certainly delivered. He completed 22-of-29 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 20-13 road victory.

Brown was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance.

Dru Brown picking up where Spencer Sanders left off, Oklahoma State with the early lead on WVU pic.twitter.com/x62vBaGRdf — Run Pod Option (@RUNPODOPTION) November 23, 2019

Oklahoma State’s opponent this weekend? That would be none other than rival Oklahoma in the annual Bedlam matchup. It’s also the season regular finale for OSU.

At 8-3, Brown and the Cowboys are assured a bowl game, but head coach Mike Gundy hasn’t ruled out a return for Sanders by then.

The only thing for certain is that Brown will get his first Big 12 start against the No. 7 Sooners on Saturday. It will also be his last.