Former ‘Bows wide receiver holds Pro Day for NFL Scouts at San Jose State

Former University of Hawai’i wide receiver Rico Bussey participated at San Jose State’s Pro Day event Wednesday in front of 19 NFL teams at SJSU’s CEFCU Stadium.
Bussey, who spent one season with the Rainbow Warriors after transferring from North Texas, was measured for height, weight, hand size, arm length and wing span, and tested in the vertical leap, bench press, long jump, 40-yard dash, shuttle and cone drills.
The Lawton, Okla., native started all eight regular-season games in 2020 and finished third on the team in receptions (31) and receiving yards (274). He caught at least one pass in seven of eight contests and his best statistical performance came in the season opener at Fresno State with eight catches for 86 yards. Bussey scored his lone touchdown of the year against SJSU with an 11-yard catch in the second half and in a game in which he tallied seven catches for 57 yards.
Bussey also competed in the 2021 Hula Bowl and finished with a game-high 61 receiving yards on four catches. He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which is holding a virtual event this year due to the pandemic.
Measurements
Height – 6.00.3
Weight – 186
Hand – 10 1/8
Arm length – 33
Wing span – 79.6
Vertical leap – 38.5
Bench press – 13
Long Jump – 10’4″
40 #1 – 4.51
40 #2 – 4.49
Shuttle – 4.26
3-cone drill – 7.21
